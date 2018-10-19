College football gameday: Here are 10 regional matchups to watch Saturday

NORTH CAROLINA (1-4, 1-2 ACC) at SYRACUSE (4-2, 1-2)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 12:20 p.m., WBTV
Syracuse leads the ACC in turnover margin, and the Tar Heels rank last. North Carolina must hope for Syracuse QB Eric Dungey to have another game like last week, when he turned the ball over three times against Pitt.
VIRGINIA (4-2, 2-1 ACC) at DUKE (5-1, 1-1)
Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
This one could come down to how Duke QB Daniel Jones protects the ball. He’s thrown only two interceptions this season, but Virginia has picked off Jones seven times in the past two years.
No. 16 N.C. STATE (5-0, 2-0 ACC) at No. 3 CLEMSON (6-0, 3-0)
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C., 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Clemson ranks fourth in FBS in sacks, but the Wolfpack is third in least sacks. One stat to watch if N.C. State gets the lead: The Wolfpack is third nationally in time of possession, holding the ball an average of nearly 60 percent of the time. But Clemson averages 7 yards per rush and can control the ball, too.
WAKE FOREST (3-3, 0-2 ACC) at FLORIDA STATE (3-3, 1-3)
Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla., 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wake Forest ranks last in the ACC in rushing defense, and the Seminoles are last in rushing offense. Deacons QB Sam Hartman has struggled in recent weeks, completing less than 50 percent of his passes in the past three games.
No. 10 CENTRAL FLORIDA (6-0, 3-0) at EAST CAROLINA (2-4, 0-3)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, 7 p.m. ESPN2
ECU’s defense has been slipping in recent weeks, with the Pirates allowing an average of more than 425 yards a game. Knights QB McKenzie Milton has thrown for more than 1,700 yards and is completing nearly 60 percent of his passes. The Pirates haven’t beaten a ranked team in four years.
CHARLOTTE (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-3, 2-1)
Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 3 p.m.
The 49ers will go with Evan Shirreffs at QB after the loss of Chris Reynolds to an ankle injury, but Middle Tennessee QB Brent Stockstill also injured an ankle last week and is doubtful. The 49ers are 0-3 against the Blue Raiders, but Middle Tennessee coach Rock Stockstill (Brent’s dad) says this is the best Charlotte team he’s faced.
LOUISIANA (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (4-1, 2-0)
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, 3:30 p.m.
The visiting Ragin’ Cajuns will have to outscore the Mountaineers, as Louisiana is allowing an average of 37 points a game. QB Andre Nunez has completed almost 70 percent of his passes this season for more than 1,000 yards. App State has not allowed a touchdown after halftime since the Penn State game.
COASTAL CAROLINA (3-3) at MASSACHUSETTS (2-5)
Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Mass., 3:30 p.m.
There’s actually bowl talk at the beach, but the Chanticleers need a victory in a game like this. They’ve allowed 45 points in each of their past two games, but the Minutemen rank 129th of 137 FBS teams in defense, giving up an average of nearly 500 yards per game.
DAVIDSON (5-2, 2-2 Pioneer Football) at MARIST (2-4, 2-1)
Tenney Stadium, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 1 p.m.
Davidson’s weapon is its ground attack, with RB Wesley Dugger among league leaders in rushing and RB James Story rushing for five touchdowns the past two weeks. Marist, which has beaten Davidson seven straight times, moves through the air, led by three-time all-conference WR Juston Christian.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-5, 1-2 CIAA) at SHAW (2-4, 1-2)
Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, 1 p.m.
Shaw QB Keon Marsh passed for 323 yards last week, but Johnson C. Smith’s problem is special teams. The Golden Bulls gave up three touchdowns on kick returns and one on a fumble return in a 70-6 loss last Saturday.
