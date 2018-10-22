Game time and TV network set for South Carolina’s road clash with Ole Miss

South Carolina football will start November with an early game in Oxford, Mississippi, as the SEC announced Monday that the Gamecocks and Ole Miss will face off at noon on Nov. 3, televised on the SEC Network.
That 12 p.m. matchup is in eastern time, meaning the game will kick off at 11 a.m. central time in Oxford.
The Nov. 3 matchup will be the first meeting between USC and the Rebels since 2009, when the Gamecocks came away with a 16-10 upset of No. 4 Mississippi. The last time the two programs faced off in Oxford was a year earlier, with South Carolina winning that game as well, 31-24.
Before that game, though, South Carolina will host Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Ole Miss will have a bye week.
SEC FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE: NOV. 3
South Carolina at Ole Miss — 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Auburn — 12 p.m. on ESPN OR 4 p.m. on SEC Network*
Missouri at Florida — 12 p.m. on ESPN OR 3:30 p.m. on CBS OR 4 p.m. on SEC Network*
Georgia at Kentucky — 12 p.m. on ESPN OR 3:30 p.m. on CBS OR 4 p.m. on SEC Network*
UNC-Charlotte at Tennessee — 4 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Alabama at LSU — 8 p.m. on CBS
*To be determined after Oct. 27 games
