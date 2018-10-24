Defendants guilty on all counts in FBI college basketball corruption trial

Three defendants were found guilty on all seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the college basketball corruption trial on Wednesday.

Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and would-be agent Christian Dawkins were guilty of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The jury, composed of eight women and four men had deliberated since Monday at the Moynihan United States Courthouse.

Defense attorneys had conceded that their clients violated NCAA rules by paying the families of players who committed to Louisville (Brian Bowen), Kansas (Billy Preston) and N.C. State (Dennis Smith Jr.) because they wanted those players to attend Adidas-sponsored schools, but they denied they had committed any federal crimes.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Gatto’s defense attorney Michael Schacter said he will appeal the verdict.

“Of course,” he said.

In instructing the jury Monday morning, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said “A violation of an NCAA rule by itself is not a violation of a law.” He added the issue was whether “the universities were fraudulently misled about whether an NCAA violation took place.”