Late TD lifts Stetson over Davidson 56-53

Freshman Jareem Westcott rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns – the last score coming on a 2-yard plunge with 1 minute, 57 seconds left – to rally Stetson to a 56-53 victory over Davidson in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.
The Hatters (6-1, 4-1) trailed 53-49 when Colin McGovern directed a 12-play, 74-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock and ended with Westcott’s final score. Stetson sealed the victory when Reggie Gantt picked off a pass from Tyler Phelps with 60 seconds remaining, allowing the Hatters to run out the clock.
Westcott, who had 17 carries, scored on 25- and 3-yard runs in the second quarter to give the Hatters a 28-17 halftime lead. Westcott, who came in with six rushing touchdowns this season, added 44- and 31-yard scoring runs in the third quarter.
McGovern completed 21 of 34 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Donald Parham had eight catches for 171 yards and a score for the Hatters, while Steven Burdette snagged seven passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Eli Turner Jr. ran for 148 yards and a score as the Wildcats (5-4, 2-4) amassed 519 yards rushing. James Story ran for 117 yards and three scores, and Phelps ran for 114 yards on nine carries. Phelps also had two passing touchdowns.
