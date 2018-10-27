Charlotte 49ers improve to 4-4 with C-USA victory against Southern Miss

The Charlotte 49ers’ march to respectability continued Saturday in a 20-17 Conference USA victory against Southern Mississippi at Richardson Stadium.
The 49ers, who won one game in 2017, improved to 4-4, 3-2 in C-USA. Charlotte is two victories away from being bowl eligible, although three of their remaining four games are on the road, including next Saturday at Tennessee.
49ers senior linebacker Juwan Foggie led the way with two interceptions and now has six for the season, which leads the nation. He returned his first interception 79 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first quarter. His second came midway through the second quarter.
Free safety Ben DeLuca also had an interception for the 49ers, making for a miserable day for Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham, who left the game with an injury in the third quarter.
The 49ers had a 14-0 lead in the first half. Backup quarterback Hasaan Klugh, who saw playing time to give the 49ers a different offensive look from starter Evan Shirreffs, scored on a 5-yard run to open the scoring.
Then Foggie picked off Abraham and ran 79 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first quarter, giving the 49ers their two-touchdown lead.
Freshman Jonathan Cruz made the first of two fields goals - a 40-yarder - early in the third quarter to increase Charlotte’s lead to 17-0.
After Southern Miss (3-4, 2-2) cut the lead to 17-10 on a 38-yard field goal by Parker Shaunfield and a 43-yard pass from backup quarterback Tate Whatley to De’Michael Harris, Charlotte put it out of reach when Cruz made a 39-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left.
The Golden Eagles got a late touchdown when a pass into the end zome from Whatley to Tim Jones was tipped by 49ers defenders Nafees Lyon and Marquavis Gibbs. Southern Miss’ Jordan Mitchell grabbed the ball before it hit the ground for a touchdown.
Three who mattered
Foggie, Charlotte: 49ers senior linebacker had two interceptions, including a 79-yard pick-6. He has six for the season, which leads the nation.
Benny LeMay, Charlotte: 49ers senior running back, stifled in the first half, finished with 81 yards rushing, with a long run of 24 yards.
Abraham, Southern Miss: Golden Eagles quarterback, who left the game in the second half with a head injury, threw three interceptions, bur completed 21-of-30 passes for 210 yards.
Observations
▪ The 49ers sacked Abraham three times.
▪ Charlotte redshirt freshman receiver Victor Tucker left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Tucker caught four passes for 52 yards to that point.
▪ The Golden Eagles bottled up LeMay in the first half, holding him to 18 yards on eight carries. LeMay entered the game averaging 94.7 yards per game, second in C-USA.
▪ For the first time in three games, coach Brad Lambert elected to go with a point-after kick on the 49ers’ first touchdown (made by Jonathan Cruz). In Charlotte’s two previous games against Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, Lambert decided to go for two points on those initial scores (both failed).
▪ The 49ers, who have dominated time of possession most of the season and were ranked second nationally in that statistic entering the game, had the ball for 16 minutes, 22 seconds of the first half.
