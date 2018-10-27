South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty’Son Williams (27) carries the ball in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty’Son Williams (27) carries the ball in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9. Crystal LoGiudice online@thestate.com

College Sports

Gamecocks make two changes to starting lineup for Tennessee game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 27, 2018 07:15 PM

South Carolina football made a pair of lineup changes for the Tennessee game.

True freshman Dylan Wonnum was announced as starting right tackle, taking the spot held by Blake Camper. Running back Ty’Son Williams was in place of Rico Dowdle, who has started every game this season.

Williams has 255 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s been USC’s No. 2 back behind Dowdle and missed the Kentucky game with an injury. He transferred from North Carolina and sat out the 2016 season.

Wonnum, the brother of top defensive lineman D.J., was a four-star recruit and a top-150 prospect. Will Muschamp had praised his play during the weeks leading up the bye. He played about half the game against Texas A&M, replacing Camper.

