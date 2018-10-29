What’s Davidson done to make Belk Arena a better place to watch basketball? A ‘beer garden’ is involved.

Davidson’s Belk Arena has undergone some significant upgrades in time for men’s basketball season, which begins Nov. 6 at home against Cleveland State.
Included in the upgrades are a new LED lighting system, Wi-Fi access throughout the arena and beer-on-tap in an open-air standing-room concourse that will also have large-screen televisions.
“Our fans have options for how they spend game night, and we are providing the most exciting and comfortable choice,” Davidson athletics director Chris Clunie said in a statement. “They love the action of the game, and, now, they can enjoy it with the technological benefits of new lighting and Wi-Fi, plus the quality of Brickhouse beers on tap in Belk Arena.”
Davidson is also offereing new ticket options, including on-court seating and on the concourse in a “beer-garden” atmosphere.
In recent seasons, Davidson also added video boards and replaced upper-level bleachers with theater-style seating.
