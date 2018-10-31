Five-star guard Cole Anthony trims his list to six. There’s good news for UNC and bad for Duke.

Roy is still in the running, Coach K is out. That about sums up the chase for five-star point guard Cole Anthony, who released his top six schools on Monday.

Anthony, who transferred to Oak Hill Academy for his senior season, narrowed his list down to UNC, Miami, Georgetown, Oregon, Notre Dame and Wake Forest. Anthony took his official visit to Chapel Hill on Sept. 28.

He dropped his top 12 in August and that list included collegiate Blue Bloods like Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. Now if ACC fans hope to see Anthony, the race comes down to the Tar Heels and the Demon Deacons, led by former NBA star Danny Manning.

Anthony’s dad, Greg, was an 11-year NBA veteran, who played with Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing with the New York Knicks. The younger Anthony is the No. 1 combo guard in the country, according to 247Sports, and the top player in Virginia.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Over the summer at the EYBL Peach Jam, Anthony (6-3, 184) was named First Team All-Peach Jam after averaging 26.2 points per game for the PSA Cardinals. As a junior at Archbishop Molloy, Anthony averaged 23.5 points per game.