Davidson Wildcats show balance in exhibition victory

Five Davidson players scored in double figures Thursday as the Wildcats beat Washington & Lee (Va.) 116-56 in a preseason exhibition at Belk Arena.
Junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats, who open the regular season next Tuesday against Cleveland State. Sophomore guard Kellan Grady added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds, while redshirt freshman Luke Frampton had 18, and a pair of true freshmen -- forward Luka Brajkovic and David Czerapowicz -- scored 16 and 12, respectively.
Frampton, who missed last season with a knee injury, made 5-of-8 3-pointers after missing both his long-range attempts in the first half. The 6-foot-10 Brajkovic was 7-of-10 -- many of his baskets coming on hook shots -- and also led Davidson with eight rebounds. Czerapowicz made four of his five 3-point attempts.
Overall, the Wildcats shot 61.8 percent from the floor and 61.5 (16-of-26) from 3-point range.
The Division III Generals got 18 points from senior guard Devin Kearns.
Comments