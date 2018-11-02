College football gameday: Here are 11 regional matchups to watch on Saturday

LOUISVILLE (2-6, 0-5 ACC) at No. 2 CLEMSON (8-0, 5-0)
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C., noon WSOC
Look for Clemson, an overwhelming favorite, to use this game as a way of getting work for RB Travis Etienne, a sometimes forgotten part of the offense. The visiting Cardinals are in shambles and have allowed 160 points in their past three games.
No. 22 SYRACUSE (6-2, 3-2 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (4-4, 1-3)
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, noon, Fox Carolinas
Remember that 55-52 Wake Forest victory over Texas A&M in last year’s Belk Bowl? This game might have more scoring. The Deacons are allowing an average of more than 500 yards a game, and Syracuse, ranked nationally for the first time in 17 years, has an explosive offense behind quarterback Eric Dungey.
GEORGIA TECH (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at NORTH CAROLINA (1-6, 1-4)
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 12:15 p.m., WBTV
The Yellow Jackets love to run. The Tar Heels have trouble defending it. Georgia Tech freshman QB Tobias Oliver was spectacular in his last outing, a 215-yard rushing effort against Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels’ hope is to strike quickly, forcing Georgia Tech to abandon the option and pass.
FLORIDA STATE (4-4, 2-4 ACC) at N.C. STATE (5-2, 2-2)
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3:30 p.m., WSOC
The Seminoles are averaging 23 points a game – good news for a Wolfpack defense that has allowed 92 points the past two weeks. The Wolfpack will try to pressure Seminoles QB Deondre Francois, who has thrown seven interceptions this season.
DUKE (5-3, 1-3 ACC) at MIAMI (5-3, 2-2)
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Two struggling teams play for bowl eligibility. Duke QB Daniel Jones threw for nearly 400 yards last week, but the Blue Devils’ defense collapsed. ...Miami's problem is offense, as the Hurricanes have scored a total of 27 points in their past two games, both losses
SOUTH CAROLINA (4-3, 3-3 SEC) at MISSISSIPPI (5-3, 1-3)
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss., noon, SEC Network
The Gamecocks, coming off their 27-24 victory over Tennessee, haven’t won two in a row this season. Mississippi has beaten only one team with a winning record, its offense failing to move against most SEC foes. But the Gamecocks are allowing nearly 400 yards a game.
MEMPHIS (4-4, 1-3 American Athletic) at EAST CAROLINA (2-5, 0-4)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, noon, ESPNU
Memphis QB Brady White has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards, with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions. ...Pirates QB Reid Herring has 1,500-plus passing yards but more interceptions than touchdowns. ...Memphis is winless in its past four road games.
CHARLOTTE (4-4) at TENNESSEE (3-5)
Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn., 4 p.m.
The 49ers got bad news Friday with the decision that leading receiver Victor Tucker’s injury will keep him out of this game. Charlotte hopes RB Benny LeMay can lead a ground game to control the tempo, but the Volunteers’ defense is especially tough against the run. Knoxville-area media are referring to this game as a “breather” for the Vols.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at COASTAL CAROLINA (5-3, 2-2)
Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.
Who will be at QB for the two teams in this meeting of Sun Belt foes needing one victory for bowl eligibility? App State starter Zac Thomas is questionable (concussion), and the Chanticleers have shuffled QBs this season. Freshman Fred Payton threw for 222 yards last week.
PRESBYTERIAN (2-5, 0-3 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (2-6, 1-1)
Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, 1:30 p.m.
The visiting Blue Hose rank near the bottom of Big South offensive statistics, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs are near the bottom in defense. ...Gardner-Webb freshman QB Jordan Smith threw four touchdown passes in last week’s 35-7 victory at Campbell.
LIVINGSTONE (2-5, 0-4 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (2-7, 2-4)
Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
The Commemorative Classic marks the 126th anniversary of the first college football games between historically black colleges. Johnson C. Smith (then Biddle Institute) won 5-0 in the inaugural game, played Dec. 27, 1892, on a snow-covered field in Salisbury. ... J.C. Smith QB Antonio Wallace threw for 332 yards to eight different receivers last week in a 31-3 rout of St. Augustine’s. ...Livingstone ranks fourth in the CIAA in defense and is second against the run.
Steve Lyttle
