USC ready to tip off season. Here’s the Gamecocks’ 2018-19 schedule

Frank Martin and the South Carolina men’s basketball team are set to play 31 regular season games in the 2018-19 regular season. The Gamecocks play their home games at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
Networks listed when games are televised. SECN denotes SEC Network. SECN-Plus and ESPN3 mean games are only available via digital streaming
November
11/6: vs. USC Upstate, 7 pm, SECN-Plus
11/9: vs. Stony Brook, 7 pm, SECN-Plus
11/13: vs. Norfolk State, SECN-Plus
11/17: at Uncasville, Conn.; vs. Providence, 2:30 pm, ESPN3
11/18: at Uncasville, Conn.; vs. Michigan OR George Washington, 1:30 or 4 pm, ESPN or ESPN2
11/26: vs. Wofford, 7 pm, SECN-Plus
11/30: vs. Coastal Carolina, SECN
December
12/5: at Wyoming, 9 pm
12/8: at Michigan, noon, FS1
12/19: vs. Virginia, 7 pm, SECN
12/22: vs. Clemson, 2 pm, ESPN2
12/31: vs. North Greenville, 2 pm, SECN-Plus
January
1/5: at Florida, 7 pm, ESPN2
1/8: vs. Mississippi State, 9 pm, ESPNU
1/12: vs. Missouri, 1 pm, SECN
1/16: at Vanderbilt, 7 pm, SECN
1/19: at LSU, 6 pm, SECN
1/22: vs. Auburn, 6:30 pm, SECN
1/26: at Oklahoma State, 2 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
1/29: vs. Tennessee, 6:30 pm, SECN
February
2/2: at Georgia, 1 pm, SECN
2/5: at Kentucky, 7 pm, SECN
2/9: vs. Arkansas, 3:30 pm, SECN
2/13: at Tennessee, 6:30 pm, SECN
2/16: vs. Texas A&M, 1 pm, SECN
2/19: vs. Ole Miss, 7 pm, SECN
2/23: at Mississippi State, 6 pm, SECN
2/26: vs. Alabama, 7 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
March
3/2: at Missouri, 3:30 pm, SECN
3/5: at Texas A&M, 7 pm, SECN
3/9: vs. Georgia, 1 pm, SECN
Comments