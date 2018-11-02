Catholic knocks off Marvin Ridge, clinches league title

Charlotte Catholic clinched the outright title in the Southern Carolinas 3A with a hard-fought 39-24 victory over Marvin Ridge at Jim Oddo Field Friday night.
Chris Walton threw two touchdown passes to Adam Robbe, the second one at the end of the second quarter, that gave Catholic a 25-10 lead while Michael Neel had 130 total yards and a score in the win.
Marvin Ridge brought backup quarterback Sully McDermott in for the second half and he sparked a comeback that cut the lead to 25-17 in the fourth but Neel had a 16yard touchdown run in the fourth that sealed the win.
Records: Charlotte Catholic improves to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the Southern Carolinas 3A while Marvin Ridge drops to 6-4 and 3-3.
Three Who Mattered
Michael Neel, Catholic: 130 total yards and a touchdown on just 11 touches, including runs of 47 and 37 yards and a back-breaking 16-yard scoring run in the fourth.
Ian Hutter, Marvin Ridge: Hhad 92 yards receiving on 8 catches and a five-yard scoring run for the Mavericks.
Chris Walton, Catholic: Threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half for the Cougars.
What’s Next: Marvin Ridge will host Sun Valley while Catholic will wait to see its playoff seed after being off next Friday.
Marvin Ridge 7 3 0 14 24
Catholic 12 13 0 14 39
MR- Marcus Robitaille 98 kick return (Jason Stricker kick)
CC- Adam Robbe 38 pass from Chris Walton (kick failed)
CC- Paul Neel 15 run (kick blocked)
CC- Michael Neel 47 run (pass failed)
MR- Stricker 22fg
CC- Robbe 17 pass from Walton (Will Griggs kick)
MR- Marcus Robitaille 19 pass from Sully McDermott (Stricker kick)
CC- Michael Neel 16 run (Griggs kick)
CC- Lamagea McDowell 2 run (Griggs kick)
MR- Ian Hutter 5 run (Stricker kick)
