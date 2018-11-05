After his explosive play, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel honored by the SEC

Deebo Samuel finally broke one.
He’d had the rep for taking kicks back for scores after returning a pair in the first two games of the 2017 season. He’d been a little quiet in 2018, at least until Saturday.
Samuel’s 90-yard return touchdown to open South Carolina’s Ole Miss win was part of the reason he claimed SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He also had another return into Rebels territory to set up a short USC drive.
For the day, Samuel had 178 yards on five returns. The touchdown was the fourth of his career. He also had three catches for 17 yards.
On the season, Samuel is averaging 26.7 yards per return. He also has 407 yards on 39 catches and five touchdowns.
