Midfielder Tommy Madden and the Charlotte 49ers will play host to the Conference USA men’s soccer tournament, beginning Wednesday at TransAmerica Field. SAM ROBERTS

College Sports

Conference USA men’s soccer tournament: 5 things to know

By David Scott

November 06, 2018 01:10 PM

The Charlotte 49ers’ TransAmerica Field is the site of this week’s Conference USA men’s soccer tournament. That is a huge advantage for the third-seed 49ers.

Charlotte (12-3-1, 6-2 C-USA), unbeaten and unscored on this season on its home field, plays a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against No. 6 Ala.-Birmingham (6-8-3, 2-5-1). Here are five things to know about the tournament, the champion of which will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The 49ers have been unstoppable at home, winning all nine of their games and outscoring their opposition 21-0 (9-0 against C-USA teams). The last time the 49ers had these kinds of defensive numbers was in their College Cup seasons: The 49ers had nine shutouts overall in 2011 and 12 in 1996. Charlotte hasn’t allowed a goal at home in the last 890 minutes of play, the longest streak at home in program history.

49ers goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, a Hough High product, has had an outstanding season. His save percentage of .885 leads the country and he also leads the nation with 11 clean sheets. His goals-against average of .42 ranks second nationally. Defender Patrick Hogan (Charlotte Catholic) actually leads the team with five goals and he’s the highest-scoring defender in C-USA. 49ers midfielder Teddy Chaouche leads the league in assists with 10.

The 49ers beat UAB (6-8-3, 2-5-1) in their regular-season meeting, a 1-0 decision at TransAmerica Field in September.

Top-seed Kentucky (15-1-1, 7-1) has the league’s leading scorer in J.J. Williams (14 goals, six assists).

What’s the deal with New Mexico and Kentucky being in the C-USA tournament? The leagues their schools are affiliated with — the Lobos’ Mountain West and the Wildcats’ SEC — don’t sponsor men’s soccer. South Carolina also plays in C-USA but didn’t qualify for the tournament. New Mexico’s program — long one of the nation’s best — is being cut after this season for budget reasons.

Conference USA men’s soccer tournament

TransAmerica Field

Wednesday

2 p.m.: No. 4 Florida International vs. No. 5 Marshall

4:30 p.m.: No. 2 Old Dominion vs. No. 7 New Mexico

7 p.m: No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 6 Ala.-Birmingham

Friday



4:30: No. 1 Kentucky vs. FIU-Marshall winner

7 p.m.: ODU-New Mexico winner vs. Charlotte-UAB winner

Sunday



1 p.m., championship game

