UNC coach Mack Brown has a big recruiting weekend, lands six football commitments

Mack Brown has been on the job in Chapel Hill for less than a month. During that time he’s been putting together his staff and adding recruits.
Over the weekend, Brown was able to secure six verbal commitments, including four in-state prospects.
The top commitment came from four-star wide receiver Khafre Brown (6-0, 176) of West Mecklenburg (Charlotte) High School. Brown is the younger brother of UNC wide receiver Dyami Brown, who just finished his freshman season for the Tar Heels.
The younger Brown is the No. 8 ranked player in North Carolina according to 247Sports, and the No. 33 ranked wide receiver in the country. During his senior season, Brown caught 51 passes for 860 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per play.
South View (Hope Mills) three-star wide receiver Emery Simmons (6-3, 185) originally committed to Penn State on July 28, but decommitted over the weekend and committed to UNC. Simmons tweeted “I’ve decided to decommit from Penn State and stay home and help UNC football return back to it’s greatness that (it) once was.”
Simmons caught 67 passes last season for 1,336 yards and 18 scores.
Brown scooped up commitments from three in-state receivers, getting a verbal from North Mecklenburg’s Justin Olson Sunday night. Olson (6-3, 195) caught 55 passes for 1,003 yards and 13 scores, averaging 100.3 receiving yards per game. Olson tweeted “I’m staying home!” Sunday night, next to a photo of him in a UNC uniform.
The fourth in-state commitment came from Wakefield (Raleigh) punter Ben Kiernan.
Three-star defensive end Kristian Varner (Hiram, Ga.) and three-star offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall (Chester, SC) rounded out the verbal commitments over the weekend. Varner (6-4, 240) posted on twitter: “It is with great pleasure that I’d like to announce my commitment to The University of North Carolina!”
Tunall (6-5, 270), was originally committed to Appalachian State, but decommitted on Dec. 6, two days before committing to UNC. Tunall is the No. 34 player in South Carolina and the No. 165 ranked offensive tackle in the country.
UNC now has 14 verbal commitments and the current class is ranked 13th in the ACC, according to 247Sports.
