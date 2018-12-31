This isn’t how NC State wanted this season to end. Texas A&M blows out Pack in Gator Bowl.

It took the SEC’s leading rusher a while to get going, but once Trayveon Williams got warmed up there wasn’t much N.C. State could do to stop him in the Gator Bowl Monday.
Williams recorded his ninth 100-yard game of the season, rushing for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies defeated the Wolfpack 52-13 at TIAA Bank Field.
N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley threw two interceptions -- his second was returned 78-yards for a touchdown by Tyrel Dodson -- and the Wolfpack gave up 45 unanswered points after leading by six in the second quarter. The 52 points were the second most scored on the Wolfpack in school history and the most since Florida State scored 58 in 2000.
N.C. State (9-3) went scoreless in the third quarter and only managed 92 yards on three drives. Texas A&M (9-4) took a 22-point lead into the fourth and final quarter of the season.
Dodson’s interception made it 28-13. Then Williams single-handedly broke the backs of the Wolfpack. Williams got all five touches on the third quarter drive, covering 38, 5, 3, 18 and the final 17 yards for a score to make it 35-13with 2:30 remaining in the third.
Williams saved his best for last. On his first carry of the fourth quarter, the Houston native broke free on the right sideline for a 93-yard touchdown, giving him 236 yards on 18 carries with 13:56 remaining in the game and a 42-13 lead. The 93-yard run was the second longest touchdown run in Gator Bowl history. The 236 yards by Williams were the most yards the Wolfpack had surrendered to a running back since Thomas Jones of Virginia rushed for 221 in 1999.
Not only was N.C. State unable to stop Williams, but they had a hard time protecting Finley, who was sacked twice and pressured several other times.
The senior from Phoenix, concluded his Wolfpack career with 139 passing yards and one touchdown.
It was also the final game for running back Reggie Gallaspy, who led N.C. State with 79 yards on the ground. It was a combination of Gallaspy and freshman Ricky Person Jr. who got the Wolfpack rolling on their second offensive drive of the game, combining for 40 rushing yards on eight carries in a drive that resulted in a field goal
But the star of the day was Williams, who averaged 12.4 yards per carry.
Texas A&M found the end zone for the game’s first score after just two plays. Quarterback Kellen Mond kept it himself, covering 62-yards, racing past the Wolfpack defense.
N.C. State’s defense, though, would buckle down for the rest of the quarter. After the opening Aggies’ drive, which covered 71 yards, A&M would only pick up 48 yards on its next three offensive possessions.
N.C. State used that time to score 13 points. After going three and out on their opening drive, the Wolfpack got on the board thanks to a 43-yard field goal by Christopher Dunn. They then took advantage of an interception by 330-pound defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant and N.C. State started their third offensive possession on the A&M 27-yard line.
The Wolfpack ended the drive with a Ryan Finley 9-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Riley, who snagged the ball with one hand in the corner of the end zone. The Wolfpack scored on the ensuing drive, another Dunn field goal, this one a career-long shot from 49-yards.
The N.C State defense, strong through the end of the first and the opening drive of the second quarter, started surrendering big plays to Texas A&M, which scored 14 straight to end the first half. On the Aggies’ second offensive drive, the Wolfpack forced a turnover on downs, stopping A&M on fourth and one.
But the Aggies found something they liked, mainly huge holes for Williams.
Williams, the SEC rushing leader, was held to nine rushing yards on his first six attempts, before bursting down the right side for a gain of 30 on 2nd and 10 on A&M’s third drive of the second quarter. That set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Williams, giving the Aggies a 14-13 lead after the successful extra point. N.C. State’s offense went cold, going three and out on consecutive drives.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M managed to put together a 72-yard, 11-play drive, this one ending in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mond to Kendrick Rogers, who used every inch of his 6-4 frame to bring down the pass, giving the Aggies a 21-13 halftime lead.
Coming into the game, Dave Doeren was 1-4 against A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher in head-to-head matchups against Flordia State, but drops to 1-5 in his first match up with Fisher at his new gig. State also falls to 1-3 versus the SEC under Doeren, the only win coming against Vanderbilt in the 2016 Independence Bowl.
The Wolfpack fell short of their goal to win 10 games for just the second time in school history, and broke a two-game bowl winning streak.
