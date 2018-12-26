College football gameday: Thursday’s bowl matchups

Independence Bowl
DUKE (7-5) vs. TEMPLE (8-4)
1:30 p.m., Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., ESPN
Why watch: It could be your last chance to see former Charlotte Latin standout Daniel Jones play quarterback at Duke. He’s being mentioned as a possible first-round draft choice if he skips his senior year with the Blue Devils. And it’ll be interesting to watch Temple interim coach Ed Foley. He was an interim coach in the 2016 Military Bowl, after head coach Matt Rhule left for Baylor. Now he’s in the same role after Rhule’s replacement, Geoff Collins, took the Georgia Tech job.
Who to watch: Jones passed for 2,251 yards despite missing two games with a fractured clavicle, but here’s another player to watch: Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. He also is on the NFL draft watch list (second to fourth rounds) and leads a tough Temple pass defense that could make it tough on Jones.
Pinstripe Bowl
MIAMI (7-5) vs. WISCONSIN (7-5)
5:15 p.m., Yankee Stadium, New York City, ESPN
Why watch: This is the Disappointment Bowl – two preseason top-10 teams that finished with 7-5 records. Both teams have pro prospects and have looked like top-10 teams at times.
Who to watch: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for nearly 2,000 yards, and Miami linebacker Zach McCloud had 1.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 38 tackles this season.
Texas Bowl
VANDERBILT (6-6) vs. BAYLOR (6-6)
9 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston, ESPN
Why watch: The teams might be better than their records. Vanderbilt won three of its closing four games, including a 38-13 shellacking of rival Tennessee in its regular-season finale. Baylor won one game in 2017, but former Temple coach Matt Rhule got the Bears into a bowl in his second season.
Who to watch: With 118 passing yards, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur will break the school record in passing yardage. The mark is held by Jay Cutler.
Steve Lyttle
