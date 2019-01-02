Region Gameday: Thursday’s college basketball matchups

No. 18 N.C. STATE (12-1, 0-0 ACC) at MIAMI (8-4, 0-0)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPNU
The Wolfpack has played only one road game this season – a late-November loss to Wisconsin. N.C. State and Miami are coming off excellent shooting performances. The Wolfpack hit 62 percent against Loyola-Maryland, and the Hurricanes made 54 percent against Campbell, including 50 percent of their 3-pointers.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (7-6, 0-0 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (3-8, 0-0)
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
The 49ers open conference play against a Hilltoppers team that knocked off 15th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. The Hilltoppers’ 6-foot-11 Charles Bassey had 19 points, six rebounds and four blocks. The 49ers haven’t played since Christmas Day in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Turnovers hurt Charlotte in their three losses in Hawaii.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at SOUTH ALABAMA (7-6, 0-0)
Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala., 8 p.m.
The Mountaineers open conference play on the road after a 28-point loss Sunday at Saint Louis. App State’s Ronshad Shabazz scored 13 points in that game, moving into fourth place all-time in career scoring. Guard Kory Holden leads the Jaguars with 16.3 points a game, and he’s shooting better than 50 percent from 3-point range.
VIRGINIA UNION (5-6) at No. 17 QUEENS (12-2)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Queens trounced Virginia Union 92-72 in a Dec. 3 meeting in Richmond, building a 25-point first-half lead. Shaun Willett (21 points, 12 rebounds) led the Royals, who held Virginia Union to 16 percent shooting from 3-point range and had a 37-28 rebounding edge.
Steve Lyttle
Comments