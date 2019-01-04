Davidson’s Kellan Grady recovered from injury, back in lineup for Atlantic 10 opener

Davidson will get sophomore guard Kellan Grady back for the WIldcats’ Atlantic 10 opener Saturday against Duquesne at Belk Arena.
Grady, the Wildcats’ leading scorer (19.4 points per game), missed the team’s past four games with a knee injury. Coach Bob McKillop said Friday that Grady had arthroscopic surgery to remove damaged cartilage in the knee prior to the Wildcats’ loss to Temple on Dec. 15.
And though Davidson went 1-3 in Grady’s absence (losing to the Owls, Wake Forest and North Carolina; beating Central Penn), McKillop said the Wildcats might ultimately have benefited being without him. Sophomore guard Carter Collins and freshman guard David Czerapowicz saw their minutes increase while Grady healed.
“I look at the positive side,” said McKillop. “We were forced to develop our bench and give some our guys some experience they otherwise might not have gotten. So it was a positive - other than the losing.”
Davidson (9-4) will face a tough test in Duquesne (9-4). The Dukes have one of the A-10’s top players in Eric Williams, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard who averages 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. Freshman guard Sincere Carry averages 11.1 points and 5.9 assists.
