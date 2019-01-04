Charlotte 49ers add assistant coach who once directed nationally-ranked rushing attack

New Charlotte 49ers football coach Will Healy has added running backs coach Sean Dawkins to his staff, Healy confirmed to the Observer on Friday.
Dawkins, who was Healy’s running back coach at Austin Peay in 2017 when the Govs went 8-4, was Troy’s running backs coach last season. Under Dawkins, the Trojans averaged 174.8 yards per game rushing last season, sixth in the Sun Belt. Troy’s 4.7 yards-per carry average tied for fourth in the league.
Dawkins directed an Austin Peay rushing attack in 2017 that was ranked sixth nationally in the Football Championship Division, averaging 258.8 yards per game and scoring 32 touchdowns.
The 49ers averaged 162.6 rushing yards per game last season, sixth in Conference USA. Junior Benny LeMay was the league’s second-leading rusher, running for 1,243 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Dawkins, a former Troy running back, has also coached at Murray State, Chattanooga, West Texas A&M and Huntingdon (Ala.).
Dawkins joins Alex Atkins (offensive coordinator, offensive line), Brandon Cooper (co-defensive coordinator, safeties), Max Thurmond (special teams, linebackers), Mark Carney (quarterbacks) and Eddie Hicks (cornerbacks). Carter Crutchfield (recruiting coordinator) and Chris Laskowski (strength and conditioning) have also been hired.
Healy retained director of player development Kevin Donnalley, head trainer A.J. Lukjanczuk, director of football operations Trevor Lambert and video coordinator Ben Grobe from former coach Brad Lambert’s staff.
Healy will attend this weekend’s Under Armour All-America high school All-Star football game in San Antonio, where he expects to interview candidates for other positions, including nickel backs, wide receivers and tight ends.
