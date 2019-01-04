Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups

No. 15 NORTH CAROLINA (10-3, 0-0 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (10-3, 0-0)
Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, noon, WBTV
The Tar Heels are among the nation’s top rebounding teams, thanks in large part to forward Luke Maye, who leads the ACC in that department at 9.8 per game. Xavier Johnson is a bit of a one-man show for Pitt, leading the team in scoring, assists and free throws attempted and made.
WAKE FOREST (7-5, 0-0 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (7-5, 0-0)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 2 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Freshman forward Jaylen Hoard had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the Deacons’ midweek victory over Cornell. Georgia Tech has shot 56.5 percent and 58 percent from the floor in its past two games – both victories.
CLEMSON (10-3, 0-0 ACC) at No. 1 DUKE (11-1, 0-0)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 8 p.m., ESPN
Three of the top four scorers in the ACC will be on the floor. Duke’s R.J. Barrett leads the league (23.8), and teammate Zion Williamson is fourth (19.8). Clemson’s Marcquise Reed ranks third (20.1).
SOUTH CAROLINA (5-7, 0-0 SEC) at FLORIDA (8-4, 0-0)
Exatech Arena, Gainesville, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
A pair of grim statistics for the Gamecocks in their SEC opener: They rank last in the SEC in shooting percentage (42.1), and the Gators are 13th nationally and first in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 59.1 points a game.
DUQUESNE (9-4, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (9-4, 0-0)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Davidson scoring leader Kellan Grady (19.4 points a game) is listed as “questionable” with a knee injury. He hasn’t played in a month. The Wildcats are 6-0 all-time against Duquesne. The Dukes are among the national leaders in turnovers forced, and guard Sincere Carry averages 3.15 steals per game.
MARSHALL (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (3-9, 0-1)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Marshall ranks 10th in Division I in turnover margin (+4.8) and eighth in turnovers forced (18.6 per game). The 49ers were down to eight able-bodied players in Thursday’s loss to Western Kentucky, but senior guard Jon Davis stood out, with 24 points and five rebounds.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-9, 0-1) at TROY (7-6, 0-1)
Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala., 3 p.m.
The Mountaineers rank 30th nationally in scoring (83.1 points a game). Troy is normally tough defensively, but Coastal Carolina shot 57 percent from the floor Thursday night in snapping a four-game Troy winning streak.
WINTHROP (8-5, 0-0 Big South) at UNC ASHEVILLE (2-12, 0-0)
Kimmel Arena, Asheville, 2 p.m.
Junior forward Josh Ferguson averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two Winthrop victories last week. Freshman guard DeVon Baker has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough early season for the Bulldogs, averaging 16.1 points a gamne.
GARDNER-WEBB (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at CAMPBELL (6-8, 0-0)
Pope Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 4:30 p.m.
If you haven’t been paying attention lately, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have won eight straight, including a pair of victories at ACC opponents. The Bulldogs’ D.J. Laster leads the league in shooting accuracy (55 percent). Campbell’s Chris Clemons is No. 1 nationally in scoring (29.5 points a game).
JOHNSON C. SMITH (2-5, 0-2) at BOWIE STATE (5-8, 1-1)
Jordan Arena, Bowie, Md., 4 p.m.
This will be the Golden Bulls’ first game since a 79-65 loss at Virginia Union 19 days ago. The Bulls shot only 30 percent from the floor in that contest. Bowie State played Wednesday night, but cold shooting (31 percent) cost the Bulldogs in a 74-61 loss to Kutztown (Pa.).
Steve Lyttle
Comments