Kellan Grady returns to lineup in Davidson’s win against Duquesne. How did he fare?

Consider sophomore guard Kellan Grady’s return to Davidson’s lineup a success.
Grady scored 17 points and hit two crucial late free throws Saturday in Davidson’s 65-61 Atlantic 10 victory against Duquesne in Belk Arena.
It wasn’t a bad way to come back after missing four games with a knee injury.
“It’s probably, believe it or not, the best I’ve felt in the 10 games I’ve played,” Grady said. “I had some aches and pains from the first of the season, and sitting out with the knee helped me to rest and strengthen other parts of my body.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Grady showed a bit of rust from the layoff, during which Davidson went 1-3. He made just 5 of 15 shots, but he was there when the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0) needed him the most. His step-back 3-pointer at the end of the first half – with two Dukes defenders hanging on him – gave Davidson a 41-39 lead at the intermission. And his two free throws with 22 seconds left gave the Wildcats their final cushion against the stubborn Dukes (9-5, 0-1).
“(Grady) did pretty darn well,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. “He’s finding his way with his stamina. But for him to come back and make plays like he did, that’s pretty special.”
The Wildcats got their go-ahead points on a basket by KiShawn Pritchett, a burly 6-foot-6 225-pound junior guard. With the score tied 61-61, Pritchett got the ball on the right side of the lane and backed Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers (6-5, 225) into the paint, where Pritchett finished with a basket with 1:45 left.
“KiShawn has gotten really good at making that maneuver,” McKillop said. “He’s got a body like (Panthers quarterback) Cam Newton. He’s a big, strong guy who takes up a lot of space and has a terrific touch. I love that move.”
McKillop was also happy with how the rest of his team performed. Freshman forward Luka Brajkovic scored 15 points on an array of inside moves, including a left-hand to right-hand to left-hand, triple-fake, drop-step basket in the first half.
Junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 12 points, six assists and five assists, while redshirt freshman guard Luke Frampton made 3 of 5 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Carter Collins, who started in Grady’s absence, had an assist and a key late steal in 23 minutes.
The Wildcats play at George Mason on Wednesday. And as balanced as they were against Duquesne, they’ll need Grady to continue to play the lead.
Three who mattered
Grady: Took a while to get his legs back, but he was a difference maker in the end.
Pritchett: Former Lake Norman High star hit the basket that ultimately gave Davidson the winning points.
Sincere Carry, Duquesne: Dukes’ freshman point guard (17 points, five assists) will be one of the A-10’s best before long.
Worth mentioning
▪ Not much separated the two teams. The score was tied 10 times and there were 18 lead changes. Duquesne led for 16 minutes, 37 seconds; Davidson led for 16:33.
▪ The game matched Stephen Curry’s college coach (Davidson’s McKillop) against LeBron James’ high school coach (Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot, who coached at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, before going to Akron, where he coached for 13 years before going to Duquesne in 2017).
▪ The first half was played at a high level, with Davidson leading 41-39 at halftime. There were 12 lead changes in the first half and seven ties. The Wildcats led 41-39 at the half when Grady hit a step-back 3-pointer with six seconds left.
▪ Both teams shot above 50 percent (Davidson 56 percent, Duquesne 56.7 percent) in the first half. Duquesne was opportunistic, scoring nine points off six Wildcats turnovers.
DAVIDSON 65, DUQUESNE 61
Duquesne
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Weathers
22
4-8
3-4
6
2
11
M.Hughes
28
3-4
0-0
7
4
6
Carry
34
8-13
1-2
4
2
17
F.Hughes
34
5-12
0-0
3
0
12
Williams
34
3-13
0-0
6
2
8
Taylor
18
1-1
0-0
0
4
2
Dunn-Martin
13
1-4
0-0
0
0
3
Kelly
10
1-3
0-0
3
4
2
Wade
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Rotroff
2
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
Norman
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
26-58
4-6
29
20
61
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Williams 2-5, F.Hughes 2-8, Dunn-Martin 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Carry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (F.Hughes 2, M.Hughes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 5, M.Hughes 4, F.Hughes 2, Williams 2). Steals: 6 (Carry 2, M.Hughes 2, F.Hughes, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brajkovic
32
6-8
3-5
5
5
15
Frampton
25
3-5
0-0
2
4
9
Grady
35
5-15
4-5
3
1
17
Gudmundsson
39
4-9
4-4
5
0
12
Pritchett
30
4-8
0-0
3
1
10
Collins
23
0-0
0-0
3
1
0
Ekwu
5
0-1
0-2
2
0
0
Czerapowicz
4
0-0
2-2
1
0
2
Wynter
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Kovacevic
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
B.Jones
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-46
13-18
25
12
65
Percentages: FG .478, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Frampton 3-5, Grady 3-10, Pritchett 2-5, Brajkovic 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Brajkovic, Gudmundsson). Turnovers: 14 (Brajkovic 3, Gudmundsson 3, Collins 2, Frampton 2, Ekwu, Grady, Pritchett, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Brajkovic, Collins, Grady, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.
Duquesne
39
22
—
61
Davidson
41
24
—
65
A—4,558 (5,295).
David Scott: @davidscott14
Comments