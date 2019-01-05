College Sports

Kellan Grady returns to lineup in Davidson’s win against Duquesne. How did he fare?

By David Scott

January 05, 2019 10:24 PM

Davidson sophomore Kellan Grady made his return to the lineup Saturday against Duquesne after missing the previous four games with a injured knee. Grady and the Wildcats won 65-61 in the Atlantic 10 Conference game.
DAVIDSON

Consider sophomore guard Kellan Grady’s return to Davidson’s lineup a success.

Grady scored 17 points and hit two crucial late free throws Saturday in Davidson’s 65-61 Atlantic 10 victory against Duquesne in Belk Arena.

It wasn’t a bad way to come back after missing four games with a knee injury.

“It’s probably, believe it or not, the best I’ve felt in the 10 games I’ve played,” Grady said. “I had some aches and pains from the first of the season, and sitting out with the knee helped me to rest and strengthen other parts of my body.”

CLT_BKC1-5-19-019
Davidson’s Kellan Grady fires a 3-pointer over Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers late in second half of Saturday’s A-10 men’s basketball game at Belk Arena. Grady scored 17 points in the Wildcats’ 65-61 victory.
TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

Grady showed a bit of rust from the layoff, during which Davidson went 1-3. He made just 5 of 15 shots, but he was there when the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0) needed him the most. His step-back 3-pointer at the end of the first half – with two Dukes defenders hanging on him – gave Davidson a 41-39 lead at the intermission. And his two free throws with 22 seconds left gave the Wildcats their final cushion against the stubborn Dukes (9-5, 0-1).

“(Grady) did pretty darn well,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. “He’s finding his way with his stamina. But for him to come back and make plays like he did, that’s pretty special.”

The Wildcats got their go-ahead points on a basket by KiShawn Pritchett, a burly 6-foot-6 225-pound junior guard. With the score tied 61-61, Pritchett got the ball on the right side of the lane and backed Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers (6-5, 225) into the paint, where Pritchett finished with a basket with 1:45 left.

CLT_BKC1-5-19-013
Davidson’s KiShawn Pritchett celebrates a Wildcats basket against Duquesne early in second half of Saturday’s Atlantic 10 men’s basketball game. Davidson won 65-61.
TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

“KiShawn has gotten really good at making that maneuver,” McKillop said. “He’s got a body like (Panthers quarterback) Cam Newton. He’s a big, strong guy who takes up a lot of space and has a terrific touch. I love that move.”

McKillop was also happy with how the rest of his team performed. Freshman forward Luka Brajkovic scored 15 points on an array of inside moves, including a left-hand to right-hand to left-hand, triple-fake, drop-step basket in the first half.

CLT_BKC1-5-19-005
Jon Axel Gudmundsson, right, of Davidson drives to the basket against Duquesne early in the first half of Saturday’s A-10 men's basketball game at Belk Arena. Gudmundsson finished with 12 points as the Wildcats won 65-61.
TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

Junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 12 points, six assists and five assists, while redshirt freshman guard Luke Frampton made 3 of 5 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Carter Collins, who started in Grady’s absence, had an assist and a key late steal in 23 minutes.

The Wildcats play at George Mason on Wednesday. And as balanced as they were against Duquesne, they’ll need Grady to continue to play the lead.

Three who mattered

Grady: Took a while to get his legs back, but he was a difference maker in the end.

Pritchett: Former Lake Norman High star hit the basket that ultimately gave Davidson the winning points.

Sincere Carry, Duquesne: Dukes’ freshman point guard (17 points, five assists) will be one of the A-10’s best before long.

Worth mentioning

▪ Not much separated the two teams. The score was tied 10 times and there were 18 lead changes. Duquesne led for 16 minutes, 37 seconds; Davidson led for 16:33.

▪ The game matched Stephen Curry’s college coach (Davidson’s McKillop) against LeBron James’ high school coach (Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot, who coached at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, before going to Akron, where he coached for 13 years before going to Duquesne in 2017).

▪ The first half was played at a high level, with Davidson leading 41-39 at halftime. There were 12 lead changes in the first half and seven ties. The Wildcats led 41-39 at the half when Grady hit a step-back 3-pointer with six seconds left.

▪ Both teams shot above 50 percent (Davidson 56 percent, Duquesne 56.7 percent) in the first half. Duquesne was opportunistic, scoring nine points off six Wildcats turnovers.

DAVIDSON 65, DUQUESNE 61

Duquesne

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Weathers

22

4-8

3-4

6

2

11

M.Hughes

28

3-4

0-0

7

4

6

Carry

34

8-13

1-2

4

2

17

F.Hughes

34

5-12

0-0

3

0

12

Williams

34

3-13

0-0

6

2

8

Taylor

18

1-1

0-0

0

4

2

Dunn-Martin

13

1-4

0-0

0

0

3

Kelly

10

1-3

0-0

3

4

2

Wade

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Rotroff

2

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

Norman

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

26-58

4-6

29

20

61

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Williams 2-5, F.Hughes 2-8, Dunn-Martin 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Carry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (F.Hughes 2, M.Hughes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 5, M.Hughes 4, F.Hughes 2, Williams 2). Steals: 6 (Carry 2, M.Hughes 2, F.Hughes, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

32

6-8

3-5

5

5

15

Frampton

25

3-5

0-0

2

4

9

Grady

35

5-15

4-5

3

1

17

Gudmundsson

39

4-9

4-4

5

0

12

Pritchett

30

4-8

0-0

3

1

10

Collins

23

0-0

0-0

3

1

0

Ekwu

5

0-1

0-2

2

0

0

Czerapowicz

4

0-0

2-2

1

0

2

Wynter

3

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Kovacevic

2

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

B.Jones

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-46

13-18

25

12

65

Percentages: FG .478, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Frampton 3-5, Grady 3-10, Pritchett 2-5, Brajkovic 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Brajkovic, Gudmundsson). Turnovers: 14 (Brajkovic 3, Gudmundsson 3, Collins 2, Frampton 2, Ekwu, Grady, Pritchett, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Brajkovic, Collins, Grady, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.

Duquesne

39

22

61

Davidson

41

24

65

A—4,558 (5,295).

