Justyn Ross goes 74 yards, jukes defender to the ground to put Clemson up big

By Greg Hadley

January 07, 2019 10:48 PM

Facing his home state school, Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross made Alabama pay, big-time.

In the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Ross threw off one Crimson Tide defender and juked another en route to a 74-yard catch and run to the end zone that put the Tigers up 37-16 over ‘Bama.

The score, midway through the third quarter, put the Tigers in firm control of the game and marked Ross’s ninth touchdown of the season. It also marked freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s second TD of the game and 29th on the year. Lawrence has now thrown for more than 250 yards in the title game.

On the next Clemson possession, Ross managed a 37-yard one-handed catch along the sideline for another big gain to put him over 130 receiving yards on the day.

