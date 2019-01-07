Marcus West joins Charlotte 49ers staff as assistant head coach

Marcus West, Minnesota’s defensive line coach last season, has been hired as Charlotte’s assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, 49ers coach Will Healy confirmed to the Observer on Monday.
West was also Healy’s assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Austin Peay in 2016 and ’17. They were assistants together at Chattanooga from 2009-15.
West will join safeties coach Brandon Cooper as co-defensive coordinator at Charlotte.
West began his coaching career at Division III Wartburg (Iowa). He played collegiately on Memphis’ defensive line from 2001-05 and spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as time in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League.
Healy, who has been at the American Football Coaches Association convention in San Antonio this week, is still looking for wide receivers and tight ends coaches. Already hired on his staff: Cooper, Alex Atkins (offensive coordinator, offensive line), Sean Dawkins (running backs), Max Thurmond (special teams, linebackers), Mark Carney (quarterbacks) and Eddie Hicks (cornerbacks).
