Region Gameday: Thursday’s college basketball games

CHARLOTTE (3-10, 0-2 Conference USA) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (10-5, 1-1)
Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami, Fla., 7 p.m.
Charlotte’s Jon Davis is coming off a 37-point performance Saturday against Marshall. Scary stat for the 49ers, who have been turnover prone: Florida International leads the nation in steals per game (12.2) and turnover margin (+7.9).
WINTHROP (9-5, 1-0 Big South) at CAMPBELL (8-8, 1-0)
Pope Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 7 p.m.
Winthrop, second in Division I in 3-point field goals per game (12.8) and seventh in scoring (89.1), faces Camels’ standout Chris Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer (29.3). Expect plenty of points.
UT ARLINGTON (4-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (5-10, 0-2)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 7 p.m.
The visiting Mavericks faced a preseason schedule ranked by some experts as being among the 10 toughest in Division I, and they opened conference play last week against the two Sun Belt favorites. The Mountaineers are 5-0 at home this season and had two narrow losses in conference openers last week.
CHOWAN (10-1, 3-0 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (2-7, 0-3)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Jo’Darien Wade averages 23.5 points a game to lead Chowan, which has five players averaging in double figures. Gus Rowland is fourth in Division II in assists per game (7.4). The Golden Bulls, who have lost four straight, are led by Cayse Minor (14.9 points a game).
Steve Lyttle
