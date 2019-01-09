College Sports

Davidson hangs on, defeats George Mason to remain unbeaten in A-10

By BOBBY BANCROFT Correspondent

January 09, 2019 10:13 PM

Davidson sophomore Kellan Grady scored a game-high 17 points in the Wildcats’ 61-56 over George Mason on Wednesday.
FAIRFAX, Va.

Kellan Grady scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and made two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining as Davidson held on for a 61-56 win over George Mason at EagleBank Arena Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals as Davidson (11-4) improved to 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play for the first time since joining the conference for the 2014-15 season.

Despite leading by as many as 15 in the second half, George Mason (8-8, 2-1) cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 48-47 with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left thanks largely to Justin Kier, who led the Patriots with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Davidson’s defense was smothering the rest of the way, limiting the Patriots to one made field goal.

With Davidson clinging to a 54-51 lead, Gudmundsson drove down the heart of the Patriots’ defense and was credited with the layup after AJ Wilson was whistled for a goaltend.

George Mason’s Javon Greene missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left before Grady iced it from the line.

The Wildcats took a 23-17 into the half after holding George Mason without a made field goal over the final four minutes. Davidson limited George Mason to five first-half field goals while forcing nine Patriots turnovers.

Three who mattered

Grady: Scored Davidson’s first seven points of the second half and iced the game at the line in the final seconds as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 in his return.

Dusan Kovaevic: Despite fouling out in eight minutes of play, the junior scored six points and had a big offensive rebound with 52 seconds left to extend the possession before Davidson eventually scored to go ahead 56-51.

Kier: George Mason junior guard had his third straight double-double and fifth of the season.

Observations

▪ Kellan Grady’s 3-pointer with 18:40 left in the game gave Davidson its first double-digit lead at 30-19, forcing George Mason to take a quick second half timeout.

▪ Davidson held George Mason without a 3-pointer in the first half as the Patriots finished 2-for-20 for the game, their worst performance of the season.

▪ Davison tied a season low with four made 3-pointers.

Worth mentioning

▪ Davidson didn’t make a 3-pointer until 7:47 left in the first half, when freshman Luke Frampton connected from deep. The Wildcats started 0-for-7.

▪ The first half was anything but an offensive exhibition as both teams struggled to connect from the field. Davidson shot 32 percent and George Mason shot 22 percent.

▪ Frampton and George Mason’s Greg Calixte were called for double technical fouls near the end of the first half.

DAVIDSON 61, GEORGE MASON 56

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

13

2-4

3-4

3

5

8

Frampton

37

3-10

1-1

4

1

9

Grady

37

7-18

2-4

6

3

17

Gudmundsson

36

4-13

5-7

8

2

13

Pritchett

31

1-7

2-2

6

2

4

Collins

16

1-2

0-0

1

1

2

B.Jones

14

0-1

0-0

3

1

0

Kovacevic

8

3-3

0-0

4

5

6

Ekwu

4

1-2

0-0

0

0

2

Czerapowicz

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-60

13-18

35

20

61

Percentages: FG .367, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Frampton 2-8, Brajkovic 1-1, Grady 1-9, Collins 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-4, Pritchett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Brajkovic). Turnovers: 9 (Grady 3, B.Jones 2, Kovacevic 2, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Steals: 10 (Gudmundsson 5, Frampton 3, Collins, Grady). Technical Fouls: Frampton, 3:00 first.

George Mason

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Mar

25

1-3

0-0

3

0

2

Reuter

13

1-4

2-2

5

2

4

Greene

27

2-7

2-2

8

3

7

Kier

38

6-12

13-14

12

3

26

Livingston

34

2-11

0-0

6

1

4

Boyd

22

2-8

0-0

3

5

4

Wilson

15

0-0

5-6

2

0

5

Calixte

12

2-3

0-3

2

4

4

Douglas-Stanley

8

0-2

0-0

0

0

0

Hartwell

6

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

Totals

200

16-50

22-27

41

19

56

Percentages: FG .320, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Kier 1-3, Greene 1-5, Douglas-Stanley 0-2, Mar 0-2, Livingston 0-3, Boyd 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Calixte, Greene). Turnovers: 15 (Kier 4, Reuter 3, Greene 2, Livingston 2, Boyd, Calixte, Douglas-Stanley, Mar). Steals: 5 (Kier 3, Boyd, Greene). Technical Fouls: Calixte, 3:00 first.

Davidson

23

38

61

George Mason

17

39

56

A—3,012 (10,000).

