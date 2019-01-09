Davidson hangs on, defeats George Mason to remain unbeaten in A-10

Kellan Grady scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and made two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining as Davidson held on for a 61-56 win over George Mason at EagleBank Arena Wednesday night.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals as Davidson (11-4) improved to 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play for the first time since joining the conference for the 2014-15 season.
Despite leading by as many as 15 in the second half, George Mason (8-8, 2-1) cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 48-47 with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left thanks largely to Justin Kier, who led the Patriots with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Davidson’s defense was smothering the rest of the way, limiting the Patriots to one made field goal.
With Davidson clinging to a 54-51 lead, Gudmundsson drove down the heart of the Patriots’ defense and was credited with the layup after AJ Wilson was whistled for a goaltend.
George Mason’s Javon Greene missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left before Grady iced it from the line.
The Wildcats took a 23-17 into the half after holding George Mason without a made field goal over the final four minutes. Davidson limited George Mason to five first-half field goals while forcing nine Patriots turnovers.
Three who mattered
Grady: Scored Davidson’s first seven points of the second half and iced the game at the line in the final seconds as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 in his return.
Dusan Kovaevic: Despite fouling out in eight minutes of play, the junior scored six points and had a big offensive rebound with 52 seconds left to extend the possession before Davidson eventually scored to go ahead 56-51.
Kier: George Mason junior guard had his third straight double-double and fifth of the season.
Observations
▪ Kellan Grady’s 3-pointer with 18:40 left in the game gave Davidson its first double-digit lead at 30-19, forcing George Mason to take a quick second half timeout.
▪ Davidson held George Mason without a 3-pointer in the first half as the Patriots finished 2-for-20 for the game, their worst performance of the season.
▪ Davison tied a season low with four made 3-pointers.
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson didn’t make a 3-pointer until 7:47 left in the first half, when freshman Luke Frampton connected from deep. The Wildcats started 0-for-7.
▪ The first half was anything but an offensive exhibition as both teams struggled to connect from the field. Davidson shot 32 percent and George Mason shot 22 percent.
▪ Frampton and George Mason’s Greg Calixte were called for double technical fouls near the end of the first half.
DAVIDSON 61, GEORGE MASON 56
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brajkovic
13
2-4
3-4
3
5
8
Frampton
37
3-10
1-1
4
1
9
Grady
37
7-18
2-4
6
3
17
Gudmundsson
36
4-13
5-7
8
2
13
Pritchett
31
1-7
2-2
6
2
4
Collins
16
1-2
0-0
1
1
2
B.Jones
14
0-1
0-0
3
1
0
Kovacevic
8
3-3
0-0
4
5
6
Ekwu
4
1-2
0-0
0
0
2
Czerapowicz
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-60
13-18
35
20
61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Frampton 2-8, Brajkovic 1-1, Grady 1-9, Collins 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-4, Pritchett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Brajkovic). Turnovers: 9 (Grady 3, B.Jones 2, Kovacevic 2, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Steals: 10 (Gudmundsson 5, Frampton 3, Collins, Grady). Technical Fouls: Frampton, 3:00 first.
George Mason
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Mar
25
1-3
0-0
3
0
2
Reuter
13
1-4
2-2
5
2
4
Greene
27
2-7
2-2
8
3
7
Kier
38
6-12
13-14
12
3
26
Livingston
34
2-11
0-0
6
1
4
Boyd
22
2-8
0-0
3
5
4
Wilson
15
0-0
5-6
2
0
5
Calixte
12
2-3
0-3
2
4
4
Douglas-Stanley
8
0-2
0-0
0
0
0
Hartwell
6
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
16-50
22-27
41
19
56
Percentages: FG .320, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Kier 1-3, Greene 1-5, Douglas-Stanley 0-2, Mar 0-2, Livingston 0-3, Boyd 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Calixte, Greene). Turnovers: 15 (Kier 4, Reuter 3, Greene 2, Livingston 2, Boyd, Calixte, Douglas-Stanley, Mar). Steals: 5 (Kier 3, Boyd, Greene). Technical Fouls: Calixte, 3:00 first.
Davidson
23
38
—
61
George Mason
17
39
—
56
A—3,012 (10,000).
