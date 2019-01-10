Clemson looms as Charlotte 49ers announce 2019 football schedule

The Charlotte 49ers released their 2019 football schedule Thursday and it includes at game against national champion Clemson.
The 49ers and first-year coach Will Healy will face the Tigers in Clemson, S.C., on Sept. 21. The Clemson game is one of four nonconference contests for the 49ers — they open the season in Richardson Stadium on Aug. 31 against the Football Championship Subdivision’s Gardner-Webb, travel to Appalachian State on Sept. 7 and are home against Massachusetts on Sept. 14.
Charlotte, which was 5-7 last season, opens its Conference USA schedule Sept. 28 at home against Florida Atlantic.
In addition to Clemson and App State, the 49ers will face four conference teams who played in bowl games last season: North Texas, Middle Tennessee, Marshall and Florida International.
The C-USA championship game is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Clemson will be the fourth Power 5 team the 49ers will have faced in their seven-season history. The 49ers have also played at Kansas State (2016), Louisville (‘17) and Tennessee (‘18)
Charlotte 49ers 2019 football schedule
Aug. 31, Gardner-Webb.
Sept. 7, at Appalachian State; 14, Massachusetts; 21, at Clemson; 28, Florida Atlantic.
Oct. 5, bye; 12, at Florida International; 19, at Western Kentucky; 26, North Texas.
Nov. 2, Middle Tennessee; 9, at Texas-El Paso; 16, bye; 23, Marshall; 30, at Old Dominion.
