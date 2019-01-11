Who was the 1st defender taken in the MLS draft? He’s local and he went 4th overall

Charlotte 49ers senior defender Callum Montgomery was taken by FC Dallas with the fourth overall pick of Friday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
Another 49ers player, midfielder Tommy Madden, was Orlando City’s second-round pick and the 38th overall.
Montgomery, a first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association, was the first defender taken in the draft. Dallas also took North Carolina defender John Nelson with the 10th pick.
“It has not sunk in yet, it is a dream come true,” Montgomery said in a statement. “This is a great day for me and my family. I want to thank everyone that helped me get here.”
Montgomery led a 49ers defense that had 13 shutouts last season, including a stretch of more than 1,000 minutes without conceding a goal at Transamerica Field. Montgomery also scored there goals in 2018 as the 49ers advanced to the NCAA tournament.
“We are extremely excited and proud for Callum,” Charlotte coach Kevin Langan said in a statement. “Having committed to our program and development culture over the past four years we know he is ready to take on the challenge of the MLS. He embodies what it means to be a Charlotte soccer player: fierce competitor on the field, incredible student in the classroom and wonderful ambassador of the program in the community. “
Montgomery and Madden are the 11th and 12th players in 49ers program history to be drafted by an MLS team. Montgomery is the highest Charlotte player chosen since Ben Parry was the third overall pick in 1998.
