Reports: Gamecocks defensive back puts name in transfer portal

South Carolina football could be losing a veteran in the defensive backfield.
Gamecock Central and The Big Spur reported Friday that Gamecocks defensive back Javon Charleson’s name has been entered in the NCAA’s transfer portal. That allows other coaches to find him and contact him with sights on bringing him in, but it does not guarantee he will transfer from USC.
The portal, which the NCAA unveiled in October, is part of an overhaul in the transfer process, eliminating the need for student-athletes to request permission from their current school to transfer and acting as a database for coaches to search for players.
Charleston has been a reserve and ace special teamer for most of his career. He arrived at USC as a walk-on wide receiver, then moved to the defensive backfield before the 2016 season. He was put on scholarship before the 2017 season and earned the special teams Unselfish and Tenacity awards that year.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This past offseason, Charleston was involved in an alleged domestic dispute and suspended from the team pending court proceedings. He was accepted in pretrial intervention and the charges were dropped, leading to his reinstatement after missing the first game of the season.
After his return, Charleston recorded eight tackles on the year before going down with a season-ending foot injury against Ole Miss.
Comments