Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball games

No. 1 VIRGINIA (14-0, 2-0 ACC) at CLEMSON (10-5, 0-2)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon
The Cavaliers, along with Michigan, are the last of Division I’s unbeaten teams. Kyle Guy is hitting 47 percent of his 3-point shots for Virginia. Clemson’s Marcquise Reed leads the ACC from the foul line, hitting 84.6 percent. This game can be seen on Spectrum channel 392 for customers with the enhanced sports package.
LOUISVILLE (10-5, 1-1 ACC) at No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (12-3, 2-0)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, noon, ESPN
Louisville’s big problem is defending in the paint, which is among the Tar Heels’ strengths. North Carolina outrebounded N.C. State, one of the ACC’s top rebounding teams, by 18 on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH (11-4, 1-1 ACC) at No. 15 N.C. STATE (13-2, 1-1)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon, WBTV
The freshman backcourt led Pittsburgh past Louisville on Wednesday, snapping a 23-game ACC losing streak. Rookie Trey McGowens had 33 points in that game. Four times this season, the Wolfpack had five players score in double figures.
No. 1 DUKE (13-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 13 FLORIDA STATE (13-2, 1-1)
Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN
This game features two of the nation’s best ballhawks. Duke’s Zion Williamson and the Seminoles’ Trent Forest each averages 2.2 steals a contest, and Florida State is among the nation’s leaders in forcing turnovers.
WAKE FOREST (7-7, 0-2 ACC) at MIAMI (8-7, 0-3)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 2 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Perimeter defense has been a problem all season for the Deacons, and Miami’s D.J. Vasilevec is averaging 43.4 percent on 3-point shots. Wake Forest is among the nation’s top 30 in getting to the foul line frequently.
MISSOURI (9-4, 0-1 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (7-7, 2-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 1 p.m., SEC Network
The visiting Tigers are a perimeter-oriented team that is near the bottom of Division I in rebounding. The suddenly-hot Gamecocks are 3-0 in 2019 and got 25 points from Latvian native Maik Kotsar in Wednesday’s overtime victory over nationally ranked Mississippi State.
CHARLOTTE (3-11, 0-3 Conference USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (11-5, 2-1)
FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Fla., 4 p.m.
Freshman Brandon Younger had 16 points and seven rebounds in Charlotte’s three-point loss Thursday at Florida International. The host Owls lead the conference in rebounds per game (41.53) and 3-point defense (29.4 percent).
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (11-4, 2-0)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
This game could be decided on the perimeter. The visiting Rams are fifth nationally in 3-point defense (26.6 percent), and Davidson leads the league in 3-pointers made per game. This is the first time Davidson has started 2-0 in league play.
TEXAS STATE (13-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (5-11, 0-3)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 2 p.m.
Texas State’s Jaylen Shead is at or near the top in most Sun Belt defensive categories and has a +2.88 assist-to-turnover ratio. Providence Day’s Isaac Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers on Thursday. The Mountaineers have lost six of seven.
HIGH POINT (9-7, 2-0 Big South) at WINTHROP (10-5, 2-0)
Winthrop Arena, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
Tubby Smith makes his first visit to Winthrop as High Point coach, and his Panthers are holding opponents to an average of 67 points a game. Contrast that to Winthrop, which averages 87 points a contest – first in the Big South and 10th nationally.
USC UPSTATE (5-12, 0-2 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (10-6, 0-1)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
These teams met Nov. 28 in a nonconference game, with Gardner-Webb winning 74-61 after shooting 58 percent from the floor in the second half. The Runnin’ Bulldogs had a 42-18 edge in scoring in the paint against USC Upstate.
ELIZABETH CITY STATE (8-8, 4-1 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (3-7, 1-3)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth City State, which had a five-game win streak snapped Thursday at Livingstone, has seven players averaging at least nine points a game. The Golden Bulls held Chowan to 30 percent field-goal shooting in the second half of their 61-54 upset victory over the Hawks on Thursday. Cayse Minor led J.C. Smith with 16 points.
CARSON-NEWMAN (9-5, 2-5 South Atlantic) at No. 17 QUEENS (14-2, 6-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
The visiting Eagles have a balanced attack, with any of eight players capable of scoring in double figures. They have been prone to falling behind early in games, though. Shaun Willett had 26 points and 19 rebounds Wednesday for Queens, which has averaged 98 points in its past three games.
Steve Lyttle
Comments