Charlotte 49ers end losing streak, stun Florida Atlantic for C-USA win

The Charlotte 49ers won their first Conference USA game of the season and snapped a six-game losing streak with a 65-60 victory Saturday against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla.
The 49ers (4-11, 1-3 C-USA) got 24 points, a career-high nine rebounds and four assists from senior guard Jon Davis. Sophomore guard Jaylan McGill made 4-of-5 3-pointers and scored 12.
The 49ers, who were coming off narrow losses against Marshall and Florida International, made 50 percent of their shots and 57.9 percent (11 of 19) of their 3-pointers against the Owls (11-5, 2-2).
“It’s big,” said first-year 49ers coach Ron Sanchez. “It helps validate their efforts. We’ve been knocking. It’s nice to see your effort produce a victory. And it was in the fashion it was produced: doing exactly what we’ve been doing.”
Freshman guard Brandon Younger continued a stretch of strong play, scoring 10 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Charlotte held the Owls to 33.9 percent shooting. Florida Atlantic got 15 points from guard Anthony Adger.
The 49ers return to Halton Arena for a three-game homestand, which begins Thursday against Southern Mississippi, and continues with Louisiana Tech on Saturday and Old Dominion on Jan. 21.
