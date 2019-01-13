Region Gameday: Monday’s college basketball game

SYRACUSE (11-5, 2-1 ACC) at No. 1 DUKE (14-1, 3-0)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse’s lack of interior offense was exposed in Saturday evening’s 14-point home loss to Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets piled up a 30-10 scoring advantage in the paint. That, of course, could be big trouble against a Duke team that leads the nation in blocked shots and is second in rebounds. The Blue Devils expect to have freshman forward Zion Williamson back in the lineup after he missed part of Saturday’s 80-78 victory over Florida State after he was poked in the eye.
Steve Lyttle
