Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

GEORGIA TECH (10-6, 2-1 ACC) at CLEMSON (10-6, 0-3)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 9 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Virginia gets the attention for its defense, but Georgia Tech is top-10 nationally in field-goal defense (holding teams to 37.6 percent) and 3-point defense (26.9). Don’t look for Clemson to make many 3-pointers in this game, as the Tigers rank 316 of 351 Division I teams in 3-point accuracy (30.6 percent).
SOUTH CAROLINA (8-7, 3-0 SEC) at VANDERBILT (9-6, 0-3)
Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, 7 p.m., SEC Network
The Gamecocks are 4-0 in 2019, they’ve scored 80 or more points six times this season (compared to five all of last season), and they’ve outscored opponents by 178 points when 6-foot-9 forward Chris Silva is on the floor. Vanderbilt avoids mistakes, as the Commodores are near the top of the SEC in fewest fouls and turnovers.
LONGWOOD (11-7, 1-2 Big South) at WINTHROP (11-5, 3-0)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
It’s a showdown of defense vs. offense. Longwood leads the Big South in scoring defense (66.6 points per game) and is second in field-goal percentage defense (39.6). Winthrop is second in field-goal accuracy (48.3), and Austin Awad leads the conference in 3-point shooting (44 percent).
No. 13 QUEENS (15-2, 7-0 South Atlantic) at CATAWBA (13-2, 6-1)
Goodman Gym, Salisbury, 8 p.m.
Queens’ 10-game winning streak is in jeopardy here, as Catawba has won five straight and is coming off a 96-83 victory Saturday over perennial power Lincoln Memorial. Catawba forced 20 turnovers from the Railsplitters in that game. Queens’ Shaun Willett has 14 double-doubles this season – tops in Division II.
Steve Lyttle
Comments