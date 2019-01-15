Saint Joseph’s hands Davidson first loss in Atlantic 10

Chris Clover scored 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining, and Saint Joseph’s beat Atlantic 10 Conference-leader Davidson 61-60 on Tuesday night.
Following Clover’s 3-pointer, Davidson missed a layup and a free throw. On the next possession, Jared Bynum missed a free throw for Saint Joseph’s and Jon Axel Gudmundsson grabbed the defensive board with 26 seconds to play.
After a Davdison timeout, Kellan Grady missed two shots and KiShawn Pritchett a third to end it.
Clover was 4 of 5 from long range. Bynum had 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Charlie Brown Jr. had 11 points for Saint Joseph’s (8-9, 1-4), which snapped a three-game losing skid against Davidson (12-5, 3-1).
Gudmundsson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Grady had 11.
Frampton shot 4 of 8 from long range but the rest of the team was just 5 of 21.
SAINT JOSEPH’S 61, DAVIDSON 60
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brajkovic
32
3-9
1-3
6
3
7
Frampton
32
4-10
1-2
2
0
13
Grady
37
5-14
0-0
5
2
11
Gudmundsson
38
6-14
0-0
12
2
14
Pritchett
25
3-7
1-2
5
3
8
Collins
22
2-4
0-0
3
2
5
Czerapowicz
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Kovacevic
7
1-2
0-0
2
2
2
B.Jones
1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
24-61
3-7
35
15
60
Percentages: FG .393, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Frampton 4-8, Gudmundsson 2-7, Pritchett 1-2, Collins 1-3, Grady 1-6, Brajkovic 0-1, Czerapowicz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Brajkovic 5, Grady 2, Frampton, Gudmundsson). Steals: 5 (Frampton 2, Grady, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.
Saint Joseph’s
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brown
34
4-11
2-2
4
4
11
Funk
26
1-7
0-0
6
2
2
Longpre
18
1-4
0-0
0
0
3
Bynum
40
4-9
3-5
7
1
12
Clover
34
6-11
2-2
2
1
18
Holston
21
4-7
0-0
3
4
11
Lodge
19
2-3
0-0
5
1
4
Edwards
8
0-2
0-0
4
0
0
Totals
200
22-54
7-9
31
13
61
Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Clover 4-5, Holston 3-6, Longpre 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Brown 1-4, Edwards 0-2, Funk 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lodge 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Bynum 3, Edwards 3, Funk, Lodge). Steals: 4 (Brown, Bynum, Clover, Lodge). Technical Fouls: None.
Davidson
31
29
—
60
Saint Joseph’s
26
35
—
61
Comments