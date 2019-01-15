College Sports

Saint Joseph’s hands Davidson first loss in Atlantic 10

PHILADELPHIA

Chris Clover scored 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining, and Saint Joseph’s beat Atlantic 10 Conference-leader Davidson 61-60 on Tuesday night.

Following Clover’s 3-pointer, Davidson missed a layup and a free throw. On the next possession, Jared Bynum missed a free throw for Saint Joseph’s and Jon Axel Gudmundsson grabbed the defensive board with 26 seconds to play.

After a Davdison timeout, Kellan Grady missed two shots and KiShawn Pritchett a third to end it.

Clover was 4 of 5 from long range. Bynum had 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Charlie Brown Jr. had 11 points for Saint Joseph’s (8-9, 1-4), which snapped a three-game losing skid against Davidson (12-5, 3-1).

Gudmundsson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Grady had 11.

Frampton shot 4 of 8 from long range but the rest of the team was just 5 of 21.

SAINT JOSEPH’S 61, DAVIDSON 60

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

32

3-9

1-3

6

3

7

Frampton

32

4-10

1-2

2

0

13

Grady

37

5-14

0-0

5

2

11

Gudmundsson

38

6-14

0-0

12

2

14

Pritchett

25

3-7

1-2

5

3

8

Collins

22

2-4

0-0

3

2

5

Czerapowicz

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Kovacevic

7

1-2

0-0

2

2

2

B.Jones

1

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

Totals

200

24-61

3-7

35

15

60

Percentages: FG .393, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Frampton 4-8, Gudmundsson 2-7, Pritchett 1-2, Collins 1-3, Grady 1-6, Brajkovic 0-1, Czerapowicz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Brajkovic 5, Grady 2, Frampton, Gudmundsson). Steals: 5 (Frampton 2, Grady, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph’s

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brown

34

4-11

2-2

4

4

11

Funk

26

1-7

0-0

6

2

2

Longpre

18

1-4

0-0

0

0

3

Bynum

40

4-9

3-5

7

1

12

Clover

34

6-11

2-2

2

1

18

Holston

21

4-7

0-0

3

4

11

Lodge

19

2-3

0-0

5

1

4

Edwards

8

0-2

0-0

4

0

0

Totals

200

22-54

7-9

31

13

61

Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Clover 4-5, Holston 3-6, Longpre 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Brown 1-4, Edwards 0-2, Funk 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lodge 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Bynum 3, Edwards 3, Funk, Lodge). Steals: 4 (Brown, Bynum, Clover, Lodge). Technical Fouls: None.

Davidson

31

29

60

Saint Joseph’s

26

35

61

