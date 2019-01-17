Coach who led Division III soccer power is hired at Davidson

Mike Babst, who coached the University of Chicago to the NCAA Division III men’s soccer national semifinals the past two seasons, was named head coach at Davidson, the school announced Thursday.
Babst replaces Matt Spear, who headed the Wildcats’ program for 18 years before leaving in December to become president of the United Soccer League’s Richmond Kickers.
Babst compiled an 87-23-12 record in six seasons at Chicago, including 54-6-5 the past three years. Previously, he had assistant coaching stints at Duquesne, Washington and Lee, South Carolina and Northwestern.
At Chicago, Babst coached seven of the program’s eight All-Americans and 30 all-conference selections.
Davidson athletics director Chris Clunie said Babst “understands an environment with high academic standards that competes to win at the highest level athletically. He exemplifies athletics done right.”
The Wildcats were 9-7-2 in 2018 and finished second in the Atlantic 10’s regular-season standings.
