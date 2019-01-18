Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

No. 13 NORTH CAROLINA (13-4, 3-1 ACC) at MIAMI (9-7, 1-3)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., noon, ESPN2
This game features the ACC’s No. 2 (UNC’s Luke Maye) and No. 3 (Miami’s Ebuka Izundu) rebounders. The visiting Tar Heels are sixth nationally in per-game rebound margin (+10.3). The Hurricanes are 7-2 at home this season, with losses to Rutgers and N.C. State.
No. 17 N.C. STATE (14-3, 2-2 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (11-6, 1-3)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 2 p.m., WBTV
The Wolfpack entered Tuesday’s game at Wake Forest with the ACC’s best field-goal percentage (50.7) but shot 37 percent against the Deacons. Notre Dame, down to eight scholarship players for the rest of the season because of injuries, is getting 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds a game from John Mooney.
WAKE FOREST (8-8, 1-3) at No. 9 VIRGINIA TECH (14-2, 3-1)
Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., 4 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
The visiting Deacons are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 71-67 triumph over No. 17 N.C. State. But they are 0-4 on the road this season. The Hokies lost by 22 points to a Virginia team that shot 58 percent in the game. This contest is a sellout.
No. 4 VIRGINIA (16-0, 4-0 ACC) at No. 1 DUKE (14-2, 3-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 6 p.m., ESPN
ESPN’s College Game Day makes its first stop of the basketball season Saturday in Durham. Virginia, deliberate and strong defensively, averages 60.7 possessions per game, lowest in Division I. Duke averages 75.6, among the most.
SOUTH CAROLINA (9-7, 4-0 SEC) at LSU (13-3, 3-0)
Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La., 6 p.m., SEC Network
The Gamecocks are 4-0 for just the third time in their 26 SEC seasons. Chris Silva scored only two points in a midweek game at Vanderbilt, but A.J. Lawson stepped up with 24. Defensive-minded LSU is among the national leaders in steals and blocked shots.
LOUISIANA TECH (13-6, 3-3 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (4-12, 1-4)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
The visitors rank second in the conference in field-goal accuracy (46.2 percent) and have an average scoring margin of +8.1, also second-best in Conference USA. The 49ers’ big problem is turnovers. They rank 13th of 14 in the conference teams in that department. Charlotte’s last three losses have been by three points or less.
RICHMOND (7-10, 1-3 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (12-5, 3-1)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
The Spiders’ Jacob Gilyard is second nationally in steals per game (3.3) and in the top 40 in assists (5.7). The Wildcats, coming off a one-point loss Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s, have lost four straight to Richmond. Davidson’s Kellan Grady missed four games with a knee injury, but when he plays, he’s averaging 36 minutes per contest.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-12, 0-4 Sun Belt) at COASTAL CAROLINA (7-9, 1-3)
HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 2 p.m.
This game features the Sun Belt’s top two rebounders. The Mountaineers’ Isaac Johnson, who played at Providence Day, averages 8.8 rebounds per game, and Zac Cuthbertson averages 8.6 for Coastal Carolina. Johnson has five double-doubles this season.
WINTHROP (11-6, 3-1 Big South) at USC UPSTATE (5-14, 0-4)
Hodge Center, Spartanburg, 4:30 p.m.
The Eagles have the conference’s only winning road record, at 5-4. Josh Ferguson ranks third in the Big South in rebounding (7.6 per game). Malik Moore is shooting 48.1 percent from the floor for USC Upstate, in its first season as a Big South member.
HAMPTON (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (11-7, 1-2)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Hampton guard Jermaine Marrow is Big South Player of the Week. He averages 24.5 points a game (second in the league) and 5.4 assists (third). David Efianayi (16.8 points a game) leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE (2-11, 1-5 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (3-9, 1-5)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Both teams rank near the bottom in Division II in field-goal accuracy, with Fayetteville State hitting 41.5 percent and the Golden Bulls averaging 40.1 percent. JoQuel Richmond leads the visitors with 17.3 points a game.
No. 6 QUEENS (16-2, 8-0 South Atlantic) at MARS HILL (6-8, 1-6)
Stanford Arena, Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
The Royals, coming off a one-point victory over second-place Catawba at midweek, have jumped back into the top 10 nationally in Division II. Queens is No. 1 in the conference in 3-point accuracy (40.9 percent). Mars Hill is No. 1 in 3-point defense (29.1 percent).
Steve Lyttle
Comments