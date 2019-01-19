How Davidson freshman’s 3-point shooting spree ignited Wildcats

Luke Frampton – the 3-point specialist Davidson fans had been waiting for – arrived Saturday afternoon.
Frampton broke open a tight game, hitting six straight 3-point field goals during the Wildcats’ 75-62 Atlantic 10 victory over Richmond.
A Belk Arena sellout crowd and a national television audience saw a 24-point performance from Frampton, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard who missed last season with a knee injury.
Davidson coach Bob McKillop saw more.
“He made a couple pinpoint passes in that game, and he played really well defensively,” McKillop said. “He’s more than a three-point shooter.”
But long-distance shooting is certainly part of Frampton’s repertoire. He missed his first three attempts before hitting six in a row and finishing with an 8-of-15 shooting day (all from 3-point range).
“I actually wasn’t doing well in practice,” he said. “The coaches gave me confidence, though. They told me to do whatever I needed to do – whether it was passing or shooting. When the first one went in, it took off.”
The visiting Spiders hung close to Davidson early and trailed 28-22 with about 3 minutes left in the half. But Frampton hit two straight 3-pointers, and the Wildcats led 34-24 at intermission.
He started the second half with two more 3-pointers, and after freshman Luka Brajkovic scored on a hook shot, Davidson led 42-24, the crowd noise was deafening, and Richmond coach Chris Mooney was calling a time out.
Davidson continued to pull away and led 71-46 when Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored on an alley-oop – with the pass coming from Frampton.
But Richmond wasn’t finished, and the Spiders tenaciously closed the gap to 71-57 with 4:07 to play. Davidson, which made its first nine shots of the second half, went 1-of-9 from the floor during Richmond’s 13-2 run.
The Wildcats held off the threat with solid ball handling against Richmond’s press and secured the victory.
“We struggled in the last six minutes because our defense had three players in different (not their customary) positions,” McKillop said. “We’ve got to get them more reps at playing in different spots.”
Records: Richmond is 7-11, 1-4 in the Atlantic 10; Davidson is 13-5, 4-1.
What’s next: Richmond plays Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s; Davidson is home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against George Washington.
Three who mattered
Frampton (Davidson): He scored 24 points, hitting 8-of-15 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson (Davidson): Wildcats junior quietly put together an outstanding game, nearly getting a triple-double. He finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Jacob Gilyard (Richmond): A 5-9 sophomore guard, Gilyard finished with 16 points, slashing to the basket three times for layups.
Worth mentioning
▪ The victory snapped Davidson’s four-game losing streak against the Spiders. “This was really nice,” Gudmundsson said. “We had never beaten them in my time here.”
▪ During the game, Davidson honored more than a dozen leading figures from the school’s basketball glory days of the 1960s and 1970s. Among them were Terry Holland, who played for Davidson’s first nationally-ranked team (1963-64), coached the Wildcats from 1969-74, and was the school’s athletics director from 1990-94; Fred Hetzel, a Davidson All-American who played six years in the NBA; and Dick Snyder, a second-team All-American with the Wildcats, who spent 15 years in the NBA.
▪ The Wildcats’ shooting cooled off late in the game. They went 9-of-9 to start the second half but hit only 6-of-23 the rest of the way.
▪ McKillop praised Richmond’s “very intelligent” style of play. “Those guys are so intelligent, so well-coached,” he said.
▪ Davidson got 20 assists against a Richmond team that, on average, had been allowing 11 per game.
They said it
“A team has to be linked defensively. We were linked defensively today.” – Davidson coach Bob McKillop.
DAVIDSON 75, RICHMOND 62
