Charlotte 49ers on the mend, knock off Louisiana Tech in C-USA

The Charlotte 49ers are healthier, and it’s a good thing.
Their 55-40 win against Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech Saturday at Halton Arena was sparked in part by the return of players Cooper Robb and Malik Martin, who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. It also helped that Charlotte handcuffed the Bulldogs, who averaged 76.1 points per game, to a season-low scoring output.
“I’m happy to have a full roster back,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “Having Malik back… having Cooper back, we are a different team when we can depend on some of these guys who have a bit more experience, and I do believe that Cooper, Malik, (Jaylan McGill) all together today played a very well-rounded game.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Louisiana Tech connected on 27.8 percent of its shots, including 1-of-23 from 3-point range while Charlotte knocked down 43.9 percent of its field goal attempts and 6-of-20 beyond the arc.
Records: Charlotte 5-12, 2-4 C-USA; Louisiana Tech 13-7, 3-4
Three who mattered:
Cooper Robb: Charlotte guard led the 49ers with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Malik Martin: The 49ers guard added 10 points off the bench on 3-of-6 shooting.
Milos Supica: Charlotte’s center scored all nine of his points in the second half, including six in the first four minutes to push the 49ers to a 30-23 advantage.
Worth mentioning
▪ Louisiana Tech’s 40 points was the second-fewest allowed by Charlotte this season. Longwood managed 39 points on Nov. 19
▪ The 49ers have won two of their past three games, matching their best run of the season. They won two of three between Nov. 10-Nov. 19.
▪ Charlotte guard Jon Davis, the 49ers’ top scorer, managed nine points on 2-of-12 shooting and four rebounds.
▪ DaQuan Bracey paced Louisiana Tech with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
▪ Louisiana Tech’s previous low for fewest points scored with 59 in a four-point loss at North Texas on Jan. 3.
They said it
“It definitely feels great to be back. While I was out I just tried to observe and learn as much as I can, and today I thought we just brought a lot of energy and our defense was high level.” – Malik Martin
What’s next
Charlotte hosts Old Dominion Monday at 4 p.m.
Comments