Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-12, 2-3 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (13-5, 4-1)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
George Washington ranks near the top of the conference in fewest errors, but the Colonials are near the bottom in most offensive categories. The Wildcats’ Luke Frampton leads the Atlantic 10 in 3-point shots taken and made, and he’s coming off a 24-point performance in which he hit six straight 3-pointers.
WINGATE (10-7, 6-3 South Atlantic) at No. 9 QUEENS (17-2, 9-0)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Chowan transfer Marco Haskins (19.7 points a game) leads Wingate, which has lost two of three after a five-game winning streak. Queens’ Shaun Willett leads the nation in double-doubles (16), and the Royals have climbed back into the top 10.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (3-10, 1-6 CIAA) at ST. AUGUSTINE’S (4-12, 1-7)
Emery Gymnasium, Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson C. Smith ranks 11th and St. Augustine’s is 13th of 13 CIAA teams in scoring. Roddric Ross leads the Golden Bulls in scoring (14.9 points a game) and rebounds (5.93). Tyre Gathright of St. Augustine’s is fourth in the CIAA in scoring (17.8).
Comments