Region Gameday: Thursday’s college basketball games

NO. 21 N.C. STATE (15-3, 3-2 ACC) at No. 23 LOUISVILLE (13-5, 4-1)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, 8 p.m., WMYT
Six players have led the Wolfpack in scoring this season. Charlotte’s Torin Dorn recently became the 52nd Wolfpack player to reach the 1,000-point career scoring mark. Louisville is 10-1 at home this season and its three-game winning streak began with the 83-62 thumping of North Carolina on Jan. 12.
CHARLOTTE (5-13, 2-5 Conference USA) at UTSA (10-9, 4-2)
UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio, 8 p.m.
The 49ers’ Jon Davis is among only three active Division I players with at least 1,500 career points and 500 assists. The host Roadrunners have won seven of nine and six straight at home. Sophomore guard Jhivan Jackson scored 30 points in UTSA’s victory over Charlotte a year ago.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-13, 0-5 Sun Belt) at ARKANSAS STATE (8-11, 2-4)
First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Ark., 8 p.m.
The host Red Wolves are No. 1 in the conference in rebounding and 7-3 when outrebounding an opponent this year. The Mountaineers have a -7.4 rebounding margin in conference games this season. They lost two high-scoring games to Arkansas State last season.
GARDNER-WEBB (12-7, 2-2 Big South) at WINTHROP (13-6, 5-1)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m., ESPNU
The Runnin’ Bulldogs have the conference’s No. 1 and No. 3 accurate field-goal shooters, with D.J. Laster averaging 54 percent and David Efianayi hitting 47.9 percent. Winthrop ranks third in Division I in 3-point shots, averaging 33 per game. It’s national TV exposure for these two area schools.
Steve Lyttle
