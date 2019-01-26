Gudmundsson’s late foul shots, 27 points lift Davidson to victory

Junior Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 27 points, including two free throws with five seconds left, to give Davidson a 54-53 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.
The Wildcats (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10) trailed 53-52 when Gudmundsson was fouled with five seconds left and hit both free throws to give Davidson the lead.
Saint Louis’ Javon Bess missed a 3-pointer and teammate Jordan Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled as time expired. Goodwin then missed both of his free throws.
Gudmundsson was 9 of 12 from the field and made all six of his free throws for the Wildcats, who have won three straight. Freshman Luke Frampton had nine points and four steals. Sophomore Kellan Grady added eight points.
Hasahn French led Saint Louis (14-6, 5-2) with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson is off to its best start in the A-10 since joining the league in 2014.
▪ Gudmundsson became the 49th Wildcat to score 1,000 points in his Davidson career.
▪ Davidson will resume play Friday at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2, 7 p.m.).
Observer news services contributed.
