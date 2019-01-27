College Sports

Carolinas hoops: Monday’s regional college basketball games

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes in to score against Georgia Tech in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham on Saturday. The Blue Devils travel to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame on Monday.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes in to score against Georgia Tech in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham on Saturday. The Blue Devils travel to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame on Monday. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes in to score against Georgia Tech in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham on Saturday. The Blue Devils travel to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame on Monday. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

MONDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY

No. 2 DUKE (17-2, 6-1 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (11-9, 1-6)

Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 7 p.m. ESPN

The Blue Devils keep rolling, but they rank 13th of 15 ACC teams in 3-point shooting accuracy and hit 2-of-21 Saturday against Georgia Tech. The Fighting Irish didn’t catch a break from the schedule-maker. Fresh off an 82-55 home loss Saturday to third-ranked Virginia, they now face the only team to beat the Cavaliers this season.

CLAFLIN (7-11, 6-7 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (4-12, 1-8)

Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers visit Charlotte as a first-year member of the CIAA. Reserve Danny Brown scored 19 for Claflin on Saturday as the Rams rallied from an 18-point deficit and beat Fayetteville State. Golden Bulls’ senior Roddric Ross, of Forest City, had 28 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 85-75 loss to Livingstone.

Steve Lyttle

  Comments  

things to do