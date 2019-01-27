Carolinas hoops: Monday’s regional college basketball games

MONDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
No. 2 DUKE (17-2, 6-1 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (11-9, 1-6)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 7 p.m. ESPN
The Blue Devils keep rolling, but they rank 13th of 15 ACC teams in 3-point shooting accuracy and hit 2-of-21 Saturday against Georgia Tech. The Fighting Irish didn’t catch a break from the schedule-maker. Fresh off an 82-55 home loss Saturday to third-ranked Virginia, they now face the only team to beat the Cavaliers this season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
CLAFLIN (7-11, 6-7 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (4-12, 1-8)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers visit Charlotte as a first-year member of the CIAA. Reserve Danny Brown scored 19 for Claflin on Saturday as the Rams rallied from an 18-point deficit and beat Fayetteville State. Golden Bulls’ senior Roddric Ross, of Forest City, had 28 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 85-75 loss to Livingstone.
Steve Lyttle
Comments