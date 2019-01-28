Carolinas hoops: Tuesday’s regional college basketball games

TUESDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (15-4, 5-1 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (11-9, 3-4)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Carolinas
The Tar Heels shouldn’t need worry about 3-point defense, as the Yellow Jackets rank 336th of 351 Division 1 teams in 3-pointers made per game (5.3). The inside battle between UNC’s Luke Maye and Georgia Tech’s James Banks III, who’s second in the ACC in blocked shots, could be interesting.
No. 3 VIRGINIA (18-1, 6-1 ACC) at No. 23 N.C. STATE (16-4, 4-3)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Something to watch in this game: The Cavaliers lead the nation in 3-point field goal defense, holding foes to an average of 24.9 percent. But the Wolfpack is second in the ACC (and among national leaders) in 3-point accuracy, hitting 49.1 percent of their shots.
PITTSBURGH (12-8, 2-5 ACC) at CLEMSON (11-8, 1-5)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 9 p.m. ESPNU
The Panthers lead the ACC in getting to the foul line. They’re averaging 25 free throws a game. The Tigers are sliding, having lost five of six, including Saturday’s heart-breaker to N.C. State. Marcquise Reed led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and assists in that game.
No. 1 TENNESSEE (18-1, 6-0 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (10-9, 5-1)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Are the Gamecocks a serious conference challenger? This game will provide some answers. The Volunteers are second nationally in assists per game (19.8) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.69), and Providence Day product Grant Williams leads the SEC in free throws attempted (161) and made (135).
Steve Lyttle
