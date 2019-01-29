Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

No. 15 LOUISVILLE (15-5, 6-1 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (8-11, 1-6)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 8 p.m. WMYT
The visiting Cardinals have won five straight, and coach Chris Mack says the team is thriving because its defense is much better. The Cardinals shut out Pittsburgh for a key seven-minute stretch in a victory Saturday. Wake Forest’s Jaylen Hoard had 22 points and 10 rebounds – his fifth double-double this season – against Boston College on Saturday.
HIGH POINT (11-9, 4-2) at GARDNER-WEBB (12-9, 2-4)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Jahaad Proctor is averaging 19.4 points and 47 percent field-goal shooting for High Point, but he’s hitting only 26 percent from 3-point range (27-of-103). ... Gardner-Webb has slumped a bit but have played four of their first six conference games on the road. They are 7-0 this season in Boiling Springs.
LENOIR-RHYNE (14-4, 7-3 South Atlantic) at No. 9 QUEENS (19-2, 11-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
It’s the start of a tough week for Queens, which also travels to powerhouse Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) on Saturday. The visiting Bears have lost only once since mid-December and have the SAC’s second-best scoring defense (73 points per game). The Royals got 19 points from Daniel Carr in a 76-69 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Nov. 28.
WINSTON-SALEM STATE (9-8, 4-5 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (5-12, 2-8)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
The visiting Rams have alternated wins and losses the past eight games (their last game was a win). Robert Colon leads the attack, averaging 17.2 points per contest. The Golden Bulls, playing the second of four straight home games, got 26 points and a last-second rebound by Roddric Ross in a 64-63 victory Monday over Claflin.
Steve Lyttle
Comments