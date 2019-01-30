Region Gameday: Thursday’s college basketball games

RICE (8-13, 3-5 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (5-15, 2-7)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
The 49ers are among Division I’s worst teams at handling the ball, with a turnover margin of -3.7 and an average of 15.3 turnovers per game. But good news for Charlotte, perhaps. Rice ranks last in Conference USA and 333rd of 351 Division I teams in forcing turnovers. Charlotte guard Jon Davis ranks second in C-USA scoring, averaging 21 points per game.
LOUISIANA (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (6-14, 1-6)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 7 p.m.
This probably won’t be a game for defensive purists. The visiting Ragin’ Cajuns are second in the Sun Belt in scoring (83.7 points per game) and the Mountaineers, coming off their first conference victory, are third (80.5). App State’s Isaac Johnson, who played at Providence Day, leads the conference in rebounding (8.8 per contest).
