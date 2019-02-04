Carolinas hoops: Tuesday’s regional college basketball games

TUESDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
BOSTON COLLEGE (11-9, 2-6 ACC) at No. 2 DUKE (19-2, 7-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN
The Eagles’ Ky Bowman is third in the ACC in scoring (20.8 points per game), but then again, he ranks No. 1 nationally in minutes player per game (nearly 39). Tre Jones had one of his best games so far this season in Duke’s 30-point victory over St. John’s on Saturday, with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
PITTSBURGH (12-10, 2-7 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (8-13, 1-8)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. ESPNU
The Deacons are sliding, having lost five straight and being outscored by an average of 19.6 points in those games. Nobody in the ACC gets to the foul line as often as Pitt, which averages nearly 25 free throws per game.
N.C. STATE (16-6, 4-5 ACC) at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (17-4, 7-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8 p.m. WMYT
When these teams met Jan. 8 in Raleigh, the Wolfpack entered with a seven-game winning streak but fell behind early and lost 90-82 as UNC’s Luke Maye scored 21 points. Since then, the Tar Heels have gone 5-1. The Wolfpack is 3-4 since and coming off a bizarre 47-24 loss at home Saturday to Virginia Tech.
SOUTH CAROLINA (11-10, 6-2 SEC) at No. 5 KENTUCKY (18-3, 7-1)
Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky., 7 p.m. SEC Network
Gamecocks coach Frank Martin is not happy with his team’s lackluster rebounding, especially on missed 3-point shots. Bad news: Kentucky leads the SEC in rebounding. Good news: Kentucky averages the fewest 3’s in the SEC (18 shots per game). The Wildcats have won eight in a row and are 12-0 at home this season.
Steve Lyttle
Comments