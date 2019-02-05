College Sports

Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

Davidson junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson and the Wildcats will play host to Rhode Island on Wednesday.
Davidson junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson and the Wildcats will play host to Rhode Island on Wednesday. TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com
Davidson junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson and the Wildcats will play host to Rhode Island on Wednesday. TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

CLEMSON (13-8, 3-5 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (11-11, 3-6)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas

Clemson has won four straight over the Yellow Jackets, and in their Jan. 16 meeting (a 72-60 Tiger home victory) Marcquise Reed scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals. The Yellow Jackets’ starters hit only 13-of-32 field goal attempts in that game.

RHODE ISLAND (12-9, 5-4 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (16-5, 7-1)

Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

The visiting Rams knocked off preseason A-10 favorite Saint Louis in their last outing, holding the Billikens to 20 first-half points. ...Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson is the only player in the A-10’s top 10 for scoring, rebounding and assists. ...It the teams’ first meeting since Davidson knocked off the regular-season champion Rams in the A-10 tournament title game last March.

No. 9 QUEENS (20-3, 12-1 South Atlantic) at COKER (3-17, 1-12)

DeLoach Center, Hartsville, S.C., 8 p.m.

After several games against SAC title contenders, Queens faces the conference’s last-place team. Khalil Halls scored 31 points for Coker in its 96-79 loss at Queens in December. Queens is coming off a 78-70 road victory at powerhouse Lincoln Memorial and now has a 2½-game lead over second-place Lenoir-Rhyne.

Steve Lyttle

  Comments  

things to do