Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

CLEMSON (13-8, 3-5 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (11-11, 3-6)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Clemson has won four straight over the Yellow Jackets, and in their Jan. 16 meeting (a 72-60 Tiger home victory) Marcquise Reed scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals. The Yellow Jackets’ starters hit only 13-of-32 field goal attempts in that game.
RHODE ISLAND (12-9, 5-4 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (16-5, 7-1)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPNU
The visiting Rams knocked off preseason A-10 favorite Saint Louis in their last outing, holding the Billikens to 20 first-half points. ...Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson is the only player in the A-10’s top 10 for scoring, rebounding and assists. ...It the teams’ first meeting since Davidson knocked off the regular-season champion Rams in the A-10 tournament title game last March.
No. 9 QUEENS (20-3, 12-1 South Atlantic) at COKER (3-17, 1-12)
DeLoach Center, Hartsville, S.C., 8 p.m.
After several games against SAC title contenders, Queens faces the conference’s last-place team. Khalil Halls scored 31 points for Coker in its 96-79 loss at Queens in December. Queens is coming off a 78-70 road victory at powerhouse Lincoln Memorial and now has a 2½-game lead over second-place Lenoir-Rhyne.
