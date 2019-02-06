A glimpse at the 8 football players joining the Charlotte 49ers’ recruiting class

Charlotte football coach Will Healy bolstered the 49ers’ 2019 recruiting class with the addition of eight players, including five who signed Wednesday on national signing day and three who enrolled in January.
The spring semester additions join 11 players who signed in December.
The 19-player recruiting class includes three four-year transfers, two junior-college transfers and 14 high school standouts. Five three-star and four two-star prospects are included among the prospects.
Ten of the 19 signees are from North Carolina, with five from the Charlotte region.
FEBRUARY SIGNINGS
Prince Bemah
6-1; 222; LB
Gastonia / Hunter Huss
Enrolled in January ... four-year varsity player, Bemah competed in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … All-Big South 3A Conference Defensive Player of the Year ... Led the Huskies (13-1, 7-0) with 140 tackles as a senior.
Jamel Brown
5-11; 192; WR
Desert Pines, Nevada / Desert Pines
Played cornerback and running back at Desert Pines High (Las Vegas, Nevada) ... team MVP with more than 600 yards rushing on offense and 80 tackles and five interceptions on defense... state champion in the 300-meter hurdles (40.16) as a junior.
Micaleous Elder
5-9; 165; WR
Murfreesboro, Tenn. / Blackman
A three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports ...Tennessee’s Region III Wide Receiver of the Year ... had 1,292 career receiving yards and 878 career rushing yards ... Had 30 catches for 556 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.
Brelin Faison-Walden
6-1; 207; LB
Greensboro / Grimsley / Penn State
Enrolled in January ... used two years of eligibility at Penn State … played in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2018 … four-star (Rivals) and three-star (247Sports; ESPN; Scout) recruit from Grimsley High ... USA Today first team all-state as a senior ... cousin, Keenan Allen, is a wide receiver for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
Noah Henderson
6-1; 195; WR
Nashville, Tenn. / Christ Presbyterian Academy
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals ... Division II AA Middle Region Offensive Player of the Year ... Tennessee Mr. Football semifinalist ... first team all-state ... More than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his past two seasons ... scored over 30 touchdowns in his three-year career.
Brett Kean
6-1; 221; QB
Lakewood, Ohio / St. Edward / USF
Transfer from South Florida ... played in 16 games over three-year career with the Bulls ... completed 40-of-71 passes (.563) for 333 yards and three touchdowns ... played in three games as a junior, passing for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-34 passing ... a three-star recruit in high school.
Marquill Osborne
5-11, 188, DB
Cornelius / Hough
Enrolled in January ... played 30 games in his three-year career at Tennessee … has one year of eligibility left … had two interceptions in 24-7 win vs. 11th-ranked Kentucky… first Vol with two interceptions in a game since 2015 … 2016 Under Armour All-American … Mecklenburg County Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.
Jaylan Williams
6-4; 220; TE
Acworth, Ga. / Allatoona
Honorable mention all-region as high school senior. ...Caught 10 passes for 260 yards as a junior with two touchdown catches ... Allatoona went 9-4 with a 6-1 record to share first place in region. ... Reached the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament.
