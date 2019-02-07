Recruiting: Who the Carolinas’ Football Bowl Subdivision colleges signed

APPALACHIAN STATE
Tre Caldwell, db, 5-10, 186, Greensboro (Southeast Guilford)
Dashaun Davis, wr, 5-9, 160, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)
Brendan Harrington, olb, 6-1, 205, Pittsboro, N.C. (Northwood)
Jourdan Heilig, lb, 6-1, 195, Concord (Concord)
Lyle Hiers, ol, 6-5, 260, Lake Wales, Fla. (Lake Wales)
Ricky Kofoed, te, 6-3, 220, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)
Nicholas Ross, db, 5-10, 175, Marietta, Ga. (Kell)
Luke Smith, dl, 6-1, 292, Lebanon, Tenn. (Friendship Christian)
Christian Wells, wr, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
Raykwon Anderson, wr, 5-9, 175, Folkston, Ga. (Charlton County)
David Baldwin-Griffin, qb, 6-4, 215, Compton, Calif. (IMG Academy)
KeSean Brown, olb, 6-2, 210, Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
Larry Dowdy, ol, 6-4, 285, Belmont (South Point)
Emmanuel Jenkins, db, 6-2, 200, Canton, Ga. (Sequoyah)
Christian Johnstone, ls, 6-3, 240, Loganville, Ga. (Archer)
Craig McFarland, ol, 6-6, 275, Phoenix, Ariz. (Chaparral)
Milan Tucker, db, 5-11, 165, Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Fort Myers)
Ben Williams, rb, 5-10, 185, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)
CHARLOTTE
Trey Bly, cb, 5-8, 145, Myers Park, Charlotte
Micaleous Elder, wr, 5-9, 165, Blackman, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Tre Goode, ath, 6-3, 180, Lucy Ragsdale, Jamestown
Noah Henderson, wr, 6-1, 195, C.P.A., Nashville, Tenn.
Jaxon Hughes, sde, 6-5, 250, Northern Guilford, Greensboro.
Yontez Jarrell, ot, 6-6, 265, Ed White, Jacksonville, Fla.
Michael Kelly, wde, 6-3, 225, Graham, Graham, NC
Quinton Patten, wr, 6-0, 185, Blythewood, Blythewood, S.C.
Solomon Rogers, cb, 6-0, 180, Rolesville, Rolesville, N.C.
Jaylon Sharpe, ilb, 6-2, 220, Rocky River, Charlotte
Bryson Whitehead, cb, 5-11, 180, Hough, Cornelius
Prince Bemah, lb, 6-1, 222, Gastonia, N.C.-Hunter Huss
Jamel Brown , wr, 5-11, 192, Desert Pines, Nevada
Brelin Faison-Walden, lb, 6-1, 207, Greensboro-Penn State
Brett Kean, qb, 6-1, 221, Lakewood, Ohio-USF
Marquill Osborne, db, 5-11, 188, Cornelius Hough-Tennessee
CLEMSON
Davis Allen, ilb, 6-5, 220, Calhoun, Calhoun, Ga.
Vonta Bentley, ilb, 6-0, 220, Jackson-Olin, Birmingham, Ala.
Kaleb Boateng, ot, 6-4, 293, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Andrew Booth, cb, 6-1, 188, Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Logan Cash, sde, 6-3, 252, Winder-Barrow, Winder, Ga.
Joseph Charleston, s, 6-2, 190, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.
Bryton Constantin, olb, 6-2, 207, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.
Tyler Davis, dt, 6-1, 293, Wekiva, Apopka, Fla.
Michel Dukes, rb, 5-10, 191, First Baptist Church School, Charleston, S.C.
Tayquon Johnson, dt, 6-2, 295, Williamsport, Williamsport, Md.
Sheridan Jones, cb, 6-1, 175, Maury, Norfolk, Va.
Frank Ladson, wr, 6-3, 190, South Dade, Miami, Fla.
Jaelyn Lay, te, 6-6, 220, Riverdale, Riverdale, Ga.
Keith Maguire, olb, 6-1, 210, Malvern Prep, Malvern, Pa.
Chez Mellusi, rb, 6-0, 205, Naples, Naples, Fla.
Joe Ngata, wr, 6-3, 205, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.
Ruke Orhorhoro, sde, 6-4, 271, River Rouge, River Rouge, Mich.
Kane Patterson, ilb, 6-1, 212, C.P.A., Nashville, Tenn.
Jalyn Phillips, s, 6-0, 198, Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Taisun Phommachanh, qb, 6-3, 194, Avon Old Farms, Bridgeport, Conn.
William Putnam, og, 6-3, 295, Plant, Tampa, Fla.
Hunter Rayburn, og, 6-4, 320, Pensacola, Pensacola, Fla.
Etinosa Reuben, sde, 6-3, 275, Park Hill South, Riverside, Mo.
Brannon Spector, wr, 6-1, 185, Calhoun, Calhoun, Ga.
Aidan Swanson, p, 6-3, 165, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Ray Thornton, s, 6-2, 198, Central, Phenix City, Ala.
Mason Trotter, og, 6-3, 270, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.
Greg Williams, ilb, 6-3, 235, Swansea, Swansea, S.C.
Lannden Zanders, s, 6-1, 189, Crest, Shelby
COASTAL CAROLINA
Myles Baker, cb, 5-10, 165, Hough, Cornelius
Nyron Barr-Thomas, olb, 6-3, 210, Evans, Orlando, Fla.
Aaron Bedgood, wr, 5-7, 163, Richmond Hill, Richmond Hill, Ga.
Davon Bomar, wde, 6-3, 245, Bel Air, Bel Air, Md.
Luke Ellenberger, wr, 6-1, 185, Brevard, Brevard, N.C.
Deon Fountain, wr, 5-11, 165, Brooks County, Quitman, Ga.
Jarrett Guest, qb, 6-3, 172, Kennesaw Mountain, Acworth, Ga.
Quewon Hilliard, ilb, 6-2, 215, Trinity Christian School, Fayetteville
KJ Johnson, ath, 5-11, 175, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Grayson McCall, qb, 6-3, 200, Porter Ridge, Indian Trail
Isaac Owusu-Appiah, ot, 6-4, 255, Osbourn Park, Manassas, Va.
Coleman Reich, s, 6-0, 185, Ledford Senior, Thomasville
Will Robertson, ot, 6-6, 277, Etowah, Woodstock, Ga.
Kameren Stewart, ot, 6-6, 240, Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C.
Reese White, rb, 5-10, 197, Riverwood, Atlanta, Ga.
Donnell Wilson, ot, 6-5, 260, Whiteville, Whiteville
DUKE
Jalen Alexander, cb, 6-0, 165, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Jalon Calhoun, wr, 5-11, 177, Southside, Greenville, S.C.
Ron Carr, ot, 6-5, 240, Solon, Solon, Ohio
DeWayne Carter, dt, 6-3, 270, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Charlie Ham, k, 6-2, 175, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Jaylen Coleman, rb, 6-2, 200, Porter Ridge, Indian Trail
Ahmad Craig, sde, 6-5, 236, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Tony Davis, cb, 6-1, 186, Hunter Huss, Gastonia.
John Gelotte, ot, 6-6, 280, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.
Charlie Ham, k, 6-2, 175, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Darrell Harding, wr, 6-3, 191, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.
Isaiah Kemp, cb, 6-2, 175, Hoggard, Wilmington
Jacob Monk, og, 6-3, 300, Corinth Holders, Wendell, N.C.
RJ Oben, wde, 6-4, 239, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Caleb Oppan, wde, 6-4, 220, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.
Eli Pancol, wr, 6-4, 185, Pendleton Heights, Pendleton, Ind.
Christian Rorie, sde, 6-5, 267, William G Enloe, Raleigh
Matthew Smith, te, 6-5, 225, Needham, Needham, Mass.
Sayyid Stevens, olb, 6-2, 227, Calvary Day School, Savannah, Ga.
Jordan Waters, wr,wr, 6-1, 201, Fairmont, Fairmont, N.C.
Elijah Wroten, og, 6-3, 297, Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, Pa.
EAST CAROLINA
Keziah Everett, dt, 6-2, 330, Farmville Central, Farmville
Malik Fleming, cb, 5-9, 180, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.
Alex Flinn, qb, 6-1, 212, A C Reynolds, Asheville
Traveon Freshwater, ilb, 6-2, 220, Northeastern, Elizabeth City
Trent Holler, oc, 6-2, 287, Greater Latrobe, Latrobe, Pa.
C.J. Johnson, wr, 6-2, 200, D H Conley, Greenville, N.C.
Jeremy Lewis, wde, 6-3, 215, South Central, Winterville, N.C.
Demetrius Mauney, ath, 6-0, 195, East Rutherford, Forest City
Chad Stephens, olb, 6-1, 215, Southeast Guilford, Greensboro
Nishad Strother, og, 6-3, 285, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.
N.C. STATE
Shyheim Battle, cb, 6-2, 173, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.
C.J. Clark, dt, 6-3, 303, North Stanly, New London, N.C.
Terrell Dawkins, sde, 6-4, 235, Cox Mill, Concord, N.C.
Ikem Ekwonu, og, 6-4, 288, Providence Day School, Charlotte.
Ty Evans, qb, 6-2, 192, Palmer Ridge, Monument, Colo.
Jalen Frazier, cb, 5-10, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius
Jakeen Harris, s, 5-11, 183, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.
Joshua Harris, dt, 6-2, 325, Person, Roxboro, N.C.
Bailey Hockman, qb, 6-2, 210, Hutchinson CC, Hutinson, Kan.
Jordan Houston, apb, 5-9, 180, Flint Hill School, Oakton, Va.
Savion Jackson, sde, 6-3, 260, Clayton, Clayton, N.C.
Zonovan Knight, rb,rb, 6-0, 190, Southern Nash, Bailey, N.C.
Keyon Lesane, wr, 6-0, 180, Butler, Matthews
Zovon Lindsay, ot, 6-4, 266, Trinity Christian School, Fayetteville
Khalid Martin, s, 6-2, 197, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.
Timothy McKay, og, 6-3, 280, Wakefield, Raleigh
Dylan McMahon, oc, 6-3, 289, Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.
Cecil Powell, s, 6-1, 193, Piper, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylon Scott, olb, 6-2, 230, Shelby, Shelby
Drake Thomas, ilb, 6-1, 225, Heritage, Wake Forest, N.C.
Chris Toudle, wr, 6-4, 215, John T Hoggard, Wilmington
NORTH CAROLINA
Wisdom Asaboro, dt, 6-8, 280, Covenant Day School, Matthews.
Giovanni Biggers, s, 6-1, 180, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.
Khafre Brown, wr, 6-0, 176, West Mecklenburg, Charlotte
Don Chapman, s, 6-2, 185, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.
Storm Duck, cb, 6-1, 180, Boiling Springs, Boiling Springs, S.C.
Obi Egbuna, cb, 5-10, 170, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte
Tomari Fox, sde, 6-3, 250, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
Josh Henderson, rb, 6-0, 205, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.
Kevin Hester, sde, 6-6, 230, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.
Sam Howell, qb, 6-0, 225, Sun Valley, Monroe
Khadry Jackson, s, 6-2, 190, Windermere Prep, Windermere, Fla.
Ben Kiernan, p, 6-0, 205, Wakefield, Raleigh
Drew Little, ls, 5-11, 230, North Stanly, New London, N.C.
Triston Miller, ot, 6-6, 275, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte
Kamari Morales, te, 6-3, 232, Lincoln, Tallahassee, Fla.
Ty Murray, og, 6-4, 300, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.
Justin Olson, wr, 6-2, 182, North Mecklenburg, Huntersville
Asim Richards, ot, 6-5, 285, Haverford School, Haverford, Pa.
Emery Simmons, wr, 6-0, 185, South View, Hope Mills, N.C.
Welton Spottsville, wr, 6-0, 195, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.
Wyatt Tunall, ot, 6-5, 270, Chester, Chester, S.C.
Kristian Varner, sde, 6-4, 240, Hiram, Hiram, Ga.
Raymond Vohasek, sde, 6-4, 255, Colege of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Ill.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Joseph Anderson, dl, 6-4, 260, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Derek Boykins, lb, 6-2, 208, Central Cabarrus, Concord
Jahmar Brown, dl, 6-0, 195, St. Thomas Aquinas, Opa Locka, Fla.
Devontae Davis, dl, 6-4, 280, Silver Bluff, New Ellenton, S.C.
John Dixon, db, 5-11, 180, Chamberlain, Tampa, Fla.
Rodricus Fitten, ol, 6-2, 232, Washington, Atlanta, Ga.
Mark Fox, olb, 6-4, 292, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Kevin Harris, rb, 5-10, 230, Bradwell Institute, Hinesville, Ga.
Ryan Hilinski, qb,qb, 6-4, 232, Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.
Tyquan Johnson, wr, 6-3, 180, Screven County, Sylvania, Ga.
Traevon Kenion, te, 6-3, 242, Wake Forest, Monroe
Xavier Legette, wr, 6-3, 190, Mullins, Mullins, S.C.
Jakai Moore, ol, 6-5, 285, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.
Keveon Mullins, wr, 6-1, 206, Whitehaven, Memphis, Tenn.
Vincent Murphy, ol, 6-3, 290, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Nichols, ol, 6-4, 310, Myers Park, Charlotte
Zacch Pickens, dl, 6-5, 290, T L Hanna, Anderson, S.C.
Jammie Robinson, db, 6-0, 193, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
William Rogers, ol, 6-3, 302, Lovejoy, Hampton, Ga.
Cameron Smith, db, 6-0, 171, Westwood, Blythewood, S.C.
Jaquaze Sorrells, dl, 6-2, 314, Winter Park, Orlando, Fla.
Keshawn Toney, te, 6-2, 236, Williston Elko, Williston, S.C.
WAKE FOREST
Isaiah Chaney, wde, 6-4, 230, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.
CJ Elmonus, ot, 6-7, 260, A C Reynolds, Asheville
Isaiah Essissima, cb, 5-11, 175, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas
Kendrell Flowers, apb, 5-11, 190, Irmo, Irmo, S.C.
Drelyn Ford, te, 6-5, 205, Franklin, Franklin, Va.
Jeremiah Gray, s, 6-1, 208, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte
Donavon Greene, wr, 6-2, 185, Mount Airy, Mount Airy, N.C.
Nolan Groulx, wr, 5-11, 185, Hough, Cornelius
Cameron Hite, te, 6-2, 215, Greeneville, Greeneville, Tenn.
Jaylen Hudson, olb, 6-3, 227, Cape Fear, Fayetteville
Chase Jones, ilb, 6-2, 215, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Michael Kern, qb, 6-1, 168, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.
Shamar McCollum, wde, 6-4, 200, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.
Ivan Mora, k, 6-0, 160, Dalton, Dalton, Ga.
Taylor Morin, ath, 5-10, 170, Westfield, Chantilly, Va.
Zach Ranson, ath, 6-3, 205, St. Pius X, Atlanta, Ga.
Trey Rucker, s, 6-0, 190, Flint Hill School, Oakton, Va.
Will Smart, sde, 6-4, 248, Delbarton School, Morristown, N.J.
Kenneth Walker, rb, 5-9, 191, Arlington, Arlington, Tenn.
AJ Williams, ath, 6-0, 175, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bamberg, S.C.
Justin Williams, sde, 6-4, 250, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.
