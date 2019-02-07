Recruiting: Who the Carolinas’ Football Bowl Subdivision colleges signed

College Sports

Former Myers Park High defensive back Trey Bly, a 5-foot-8, 145-pound defensive back, signed with the Charlotte 49ers.
APPALACHIAN STATE

Tre Caldwell, db, 5-10, 186, Greensboro (Southeast Guilford)

Dashaun Davis, wr, 5-9, 160, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)

Brendan Harrington, olb, 6-1, 205, Pittsboro, N.C. (Northwood)

Jourdan Heilig, lb, 6-1, 195, Concord (Concord)

Lyle Hiers, ol, 6-5, 260, Lake Wales, Fla. (Lake Wales)

Ricky Kofoed, te, 6-3, 220, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)

Nicholas Ross, db, 5-10, 175, Marietta, Ga. (Kell)

Luke Smith, dl, 6-1, 292, Lebanon, Tenn. (Friendship Christian)

Christian Wells, wr, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)

Raykwon Anderson, wr, 5-9, 175, Folkston, Ga. (Charlton County)

David Baldwin-Griffin, qb, 6-4, 215, Compton, Calif. (IMG Academy)

KeSean Brown, olb, 6-2, 210, Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)

Larry Dowdy, ol, 6-4, 285, Belmont (South Point)

Emmanuel Jenkins, db, 6-2, 200, Canton, Ga. (Sequoyah)

Christian Johnstone, ls, 6-3, 240, Loganville, Ga. (Archer)

Craig McFarland, ol, 6-6, 275, Phoenix, Ariz. (Chaparral)

Milan Tucker, db, 5-11, 165, Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Fort Myers)

Ben Williams, rb, 5-10, 185, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)

CHARLOTTE

Trey Bly, cb, 5-8, 145, Myers Park, Charlotte

Micaleous Elder, wr, 5-9, 165, Blackman, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Tre Goode, ath, 6-3, 180, Lucy Ragsdale, Jamestown

Noah Henderson, wr, 6-1, 195, C.P.A., Nashville, Tenn.

Jaxon Hughes, sde, 6-5, 250, Northern Guilford, Greensboro.

Yontez Jarrell, ot, 6-6, 265, Ed White, Jacksonville, Fla.

Michael Kelly, wde, 6-3, 225, Graham, Graham, NC

Quinton Patten, wr, 6-0, 185, Blythewood, Blythewood, S.C.

Solomon Rogers, cb, 6-0, 180, Rolesville, Rolesville, N.C.

Jaylon Sharpe, ilb, 6-2, 220, Rocky River, Charlotte

Bryson Whitehead, cb, 5-11, 180, Hough, Cornelius

Prince Bemah, lb, 6-1, 222, Gastonia, N.C.-Hunter Huss

Jamel Brown , wr, 5-11, 192, Desert Pines, Nevada

Brelin Faison-Walden, lb, 6-1, 207, Greensboro-Penn State

Brett Kean, qb, 6-1, 221, Lakewood, Ohio-USF

Marquill Osborne, db, 5-11, 188, Cornelius Hough-Tennessee

CLEMSON

Davis Allen, ilb, 6-5, 220, Calhoun, Calhoun, Ga.

Vonta Bentley, ilb, 6-0, 220, Jackson-Olin, Birmingham, Ala.

Kaleb Boateng, ot, 6-4, 293, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Andrew Booth, cb, 6-1, 188, Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Logan Cash, sde, 6-3, 252, Winder-Barrow, Winder, Ga.

Joseph Charleston, s, 6-2, 190, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.

Bryton Constantin, olb, 6-2, 207, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.

Tyler Davis, dt, 6-1, 293, Wekiva, Apopka, Fla.

Michel Dukes, rb, 5-10, 191, First Baptist Church School, Charleston, S.C.

Tayquon Johnson, dt, 6-2, 295, Williamsport, Williamsport, Md.

Sheridan Jones, cb, 6-1, 175, Maury, Norfolk, Va.

Frank Ladson, wr, 6-3, 190, South Dade, Miami, Fla.

Jaelyn Lay, te, 6-6, 220, Riverdale, Riverdale, Ga.

Keith Maguire, olb, 6-1, 210, Malvern Prep, Malvern, Pa.

Chez Mellusi, rb, 6-0, 205, Naples, Naples, Fla.

Joe Ngata, wr, 6-3, 205, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.

Ruke Orhorhoro, sde, 6-4, 271, River Rouge, River Rouge, Mich.

Kane Patterson, ilb, 6-1, 212, C.P.A., Nashville, Tenn.

Jalyn Phillips, s, 6-0, 198, Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Taisun Phommachanh, qb, 6-3, 194, Avon Old Farms, Bridgeport, Conn.

William Putnam, og, 6-3, 295, Plant, Tampa, Fla.

Hunter Rayburn, og, 6-4, 320, Pensacola, Pensacola, Fla.

Etinosa Reuben, sde, 6-3, 275, Park Hill South, Riverside, Mo.

Brannon Spector, wr, 6-1, 185, Calhoun, Calhoun, Ga.

Aidan Swanson, p, 6-3, 165, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Ray Thornton, s, 6-2, 198, Central, Phenix City, Ala.

Mason Trotter, og, 6-3, 270, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.

Greg Williams, ilb, 6-3, 235, Swansea, Swansea, S.C.

Lannden Zanders, s, 6-1, 189, Crest, Shelby

COASTAL CAROLINA

Myles Baker, cb, 5-10, 165, Hough, Cornelius

Nyron Barr-Thomas, olb, 6-3, 210, Evans, Orlando, Fla.

Aaron Bedgood, wr, 5-7, 163, Richmond Hill, Richmond Hill, Ga.

Davon Bomar, wde, 6-3, 245, Bel Air, Bel Air, Md.

Luke Ellenberger, wr, 6-1, 185, Brevard, Brevard, N.C.

Deon Fountain, wr, 5-11, 165, Brooks County, Quitman, Ga.

Jarrett Guest, qb, 6-3, 172, Kennesaw Mountain, Acworth, Ga.

Quewon Hilliard, ilb, 6-2, 215, Trinity Christian School, Fayetteville

KJ Johnson, ath, 5-11, 175, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Grayson McCall, qb, 6-3, 200, Porter Ridge, Indian Trail

Isaac Owusu-Appiah, ot, 6-4, 255, Osbourn Park, Manassas, Va.

Coleman Reich, s, 6-0, 185, Ledford Senior, Thomasville

Will Robertson, ot, 6-6, 277, Etowah, Woodstock, Ga.

Kameren Stewart, ot, 6-6, 240, Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C.

Reese White, rb, 5-10, 197, Riverwood, Atlanta, Ga.

Donnell Wilson, ot, 6-5, 260, Whiteville, Whiteville

DUKE

Jalen Alexander, cb, 6-0, 165, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Jalon Calhoun, wr, 5-11, 177, Southside, Greenville, S.C.

Ron Carr, ot, 6-5, 240, Solon, Solon, Ohio

DeWayne Carter, dt, 6-3, 270, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Charlie Ham, k, 6-2, 175, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Jaylen Coleman, rb, 6-2, 200, Porter Ridge, Indian Trail

Ahmad Craig, sde, 6-5, 236, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Tony Davis, cb, 6-1, 186, Hunter Huss, Gastonia.

John Gelotte, ot, 6-6, 280, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.

Charlie Ham, k, 6-2, 175, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Darrell Harding, wr, 6-3, 191, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.

Isaiah Kemp, cb, 6-2, 175, Hoggard, Wilmington

Jacob Monk, og, 6-3, 300, Corinth Holders, Wendell, N.C.

RJ Oben, wde, 6-4, 239, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Caleb Oppan, wde, 6-4, 220, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.

Eli Pancol, wr, 6-4, 185, Pendleton Heights, Pendleton, Ind.

Christian Rorie, sde, 6-5, 267, William G Enloe, Raleigh

Matthew Smith, te, 6-5, 225, Needham, Needham, Mass.

Sayyid Stevens, olb, 6-2, 227, Calvary Day School, Savannah, Ga.

Jordan Waters, wr,wr, 6-1, 201, Fairmont, Fairmont, N.C.

Elijah Wroten, og, 6-3, 297, Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, Pa.

EAST CAROLINA

Keziah Everett, dt, 6-2, 330, Farmville Central, Farmville

Malik Fleming, cb, 5-9, 180, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.

Alex Flinn, qb, 6-1, 212, A C Reynolds, Asheville

Traveon Freshwater, ilb, 6-2, 220, Northeastern, Elizabeth City

Trent Holler, oc, 6-2, 287, Greater Latrobe, Latrobe, Pa.

C.J. Johnson, wr, 6-2, 200, D H Conley, Greenville, N.C.

Jeremy Lewis, wde, 6-3, 215, South Central, Winterville, N.C.

Demetrius Mauney, ath, 6-0, 195, East Rutherford, Forest City

Chad Stephens, olb, 6-1, 215, Southeast Guilford, Greensboro

Nishad Strother, og, 6-3, 285, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.

N.C. STATE

Shyheim Battle, cb, 6-2, 173, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.

C.J. Clark, dt, 6-3, 303, North Stanly, New London, N.C.

Terrell Dawkins, sde, 6-4, 235, Cox Mill, Concord, N.C.

Ikem Ekwonu, og, 6-4, 288, Providence Day School, Charlotte.

Ty Evans, qb, 6-2, 192, Palmer Ridge, Monument, Colo.

Jalen Frazier, cb, 5-10, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius

Jakeen Harris, s, 5-11, 183, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.

Joshua Harris, dt, 6-2, 325, Person, Roxboro, N.C.

Bailey Hockman, qb, 6-2, 210, Hutchinson CC, Hutinson, Kan.

Jordan Houston, apb, 5-9, 180, Flint Hill School, Oakton, Va.

Savion Jackson, sde, 6-3, 260, Clayton, Clayton, N.C.

Zonovan Knight, rb,rb, 6-0, 190, Southern Nash, Bailey, N.C.

Keyon Lesane, wr, 6-0, 180, Butler, Matthews

Zovon Lindsay, ot, 6-4, 266, Trinity Christian School, Fayetteville

Khalid Martin, s, 6-2, 197, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.

Timothy McKay, og, 6-3, 280, Wakefield, Raleigh

Dylan McMahon, oc, 6-3, 289, Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.

Cecil Powell, s, 6-1, 193, Piper, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylon Scott, olb, 6-2, 230, Shelby, Shelby

Drake Thomas, ilb, 6-1, 225, Heritage, Wake Forest, N.C.

Chris Toudle, wr, 6-4, 215, John T Hoggard, Wilmington

NORTH CAROLINA

Wisdom Asaboro, dt, 6-8, 280, Covenant Day School, Matthews.

Giovanni Biggers, s, 6-1, 180, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.

Khafre Brown, wr, 6-0, 176, West Mecklenburg, Charlotte

Don Chapman, s, 6-2, 185, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.

Storm Duck, cb, 6-1, 180, Boiling Springs, Boiling Springs, S.C.

Obi Egbuna, cb, 5-10, 170, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte

Tomari Fox, sde, 6-3, 250, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

Josh Henderson, rb, 6-0, 205, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.

Kevin Hester, sde, 6-6, 230, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.

Sam Howell, qb, 6-0, 225, Sun Valley, Monroe

Khadry Jackson, s, 6-2, 190, Windermere Prep, Windermere, Fla.

Ben Kiernan, p, 6-0, 205, Wakefield, Raleigh

Drew Little, ls, 5-11, 230, North Stanly, New London, N.C.

Triston Miller, ot, 6-6, 275, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte

Kamari Morales, te, 6-3, 232, Lincoln, Tallahassee, Fla.

Ty Murray, og, 6-4, 300, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.

Justin Olson, wr, 6-2, 182, North Mecklenburg, Huntersville

Asim Richards, ot, 6-5, 285, Haverford School, Haverford, Pa.

Emery Simmons, wr, 6-0, 185, South View, Hope Mills, N.C.

Welton Spottsville, wr, 6-0, 195, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.

Wyatt Tunall, ot, 6-5, 270, Chester, Chester, S.C.

Kristian Varner, sde, 6-4, 240, Hiram, Hiram, Ga.

Raymond Vohasek, sde, 6-4, 255, Colege of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Joseph Anderson, dl, 6-4, 260, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Derek Boykins, lb, 6-2, 208, Central Cabarrus, Concord

Jahmar Brown, dl, 6-0, 195, St. Thomas Aquinas, Opa Locka, Fla.

Devontae Davis, dl, 6-4, 280, Silver Bluff, New Ellenton, S.C.

John Dixon, db, 5-11, 180, Chamberlain, Tampa, Fla.

Rodricus Fitten, ol, 6-2, 232, Washington, Atlanta, Ga.

Mark Fox, olb, 6-4, 292, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Kevin Harris, rb, 5-10, 230, Bradwell Institute, Hinesville, Ga.

Ryan Hilinski, qb,qb, 6-4, 232, Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.

Tyquan Johnson, wr, 6-3, 180, Screven County, Sylvania, Ga.

Traevon Kenion, te, 6-3, 242, Wake Forest, Monroe

Xavier Legette, wr, 6-3, 190, Mullins, Mullins, S.C.

Jakai Moore, ol, 6-5, 285, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.

Keveon Mullins, wr, 6-1, 206, Whitehaven, Memphis, Tenn.

Vincent Murphy, ol, 6-3, 290, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Nichols, ol, 6-4, 310, Myers Park, Charlotte

Zacch Pickens, dl, 6-5, 290, T L Hanna, Anderson, S.C.

Jammie Robinson, db, 6-0, 193, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

William Rogers, ol, 6-3, 302, Lovejoy, Hampton, Ga.

Cameron Smith, db, 6-0, 171, Westwood, Blythewood, S.C.

Jaquaze Sorrells, dl, 6-2, 314, Winter Park, Orlando, Fla.

Keshawn Toney, te, 6-2, 236, Williston Elko, Williston, S.C.

WAKE FOREST

Isaiah Chaney, wde, 6-4, 230, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.

CJ Elmonus, ot, 6-7, 260, A C Reynolds, Asheville

Isaiah Essissima, cb, 5-11, 175, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas

Kendrell Flowers, apb, 5-11, 190, Irmo, Irmo, S.C.

Drelyn Ford, te, 6-5, 205, Franklin, Franklin, Va.

Jeremiah Gray, s, 6-1, 208, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte

Donavon Greene, wr, 6-2, 185, Mount Airy, Mount Airy, N.C.

Nolan Groulx, wr, 5-11, 185, Hough, Cornelius

Cameron Hite, te, 6-2, 215, Greeneville, Greeneville, Tenn.

Jaylen Hudson, olb, 6-3, 227, Cape Fear, Fayetteville

Chase Jones, ilb, 6-2, 215, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Michael Kern, qb, 6-1, 168, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.

Shamar McCollum, wde, 6-4, 200, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.

Ivan Mora, k, 6-0, 160, Dalton, Dalton, Ga.

Taylor Morin, ath, 5-10, 170, Westfield, Chantilly, Va.

Zach Ranson, ath, 6-3, 205, St. Pius X, Atlanta, Ga.

Trey Rucker, s, 6-0, 190, Flint Hill School, Oakton, Va.

Will Smart, sde, 6-4, 248, Delbarton School, Morristown, N.J.

Kenneth Walker, rb, 5-9, 191, Arlington, Arlington, Tenn.

AJ Williams, ath, 6-0, 175, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bamberg, S.C.

Justin Williams, sde, 6-4, 250, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.

