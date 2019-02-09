UMass stuns Davidson, snaps Wildcats’ 5-game winning streak

Carl Pierre had a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as Massachusetts stunned Davidson 54-51 Saturday, snapping the Wildcats’ five-game losing streak.
Keon Clergeot had 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds left, for UMass (9-15, 2-9 Atlantic 10).
Jon Axel Gudmundsson led Davidson (17-6, 8-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Kellan Grady, who averaged 16 points for the Wildcats, scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Trailing 38-33 early in the second half, Davidson scored eight unanswered to lead 41-38 with 10 minutes, 18 seconds left. Following a Pierre 3-pointer that tied the score at 41, the Wildcats got layups from Luke Frampton and KiShawn Pritchett to push the margin to four.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
UMass responded with a 10-4 run to retake the lead before a pair of Gudmundsson free throws evened the score at 51 with 1:20 left.
Worth mentioning
▪ UMass had a 36-27 rebounding edge, including 13 offensive rebounds that led to outscoring the Wildcats 10-0 on second-chance points.
▪ Davidson held the Minutemen to 38.5 percent shooting.
Up next
▪ Davidson is at Fordham Tuesday. UMass visits George Mason Wednesday.
UMASS 54, DAVIDSON 51
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brajkovic
31
4-9
0-0
5
4
8
Frampton
28
3-5
0-0
4
3
7
Grady
39
1-10
1-2
5
1
4
Gudmundsson
40
6-12
5-7
6
0
17
Pritchett
31
2-3
3-6
3
2
7
Collins
22
3-4
0-0
1
0
8
Kovacevic
9
0-2
0-0
1
2
0
Totals
200
19-45
9-15
25
12
51
Percentages: FG .422, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Collins 2-2, Frampton 1-3, Grady 1-5, Kovacevic 0-1, Pritchett 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Brajkovic 2, Grady). Turnovers: 8 (Brajkovic 3, Grady 2, Frampton, Gudmundsson, Kovacevic). Steals: 3 (Collins, Frampton, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.
Umass
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Diallo
28
2-7
1-2
7
3
6
Baptiste
27
0-3
1-4
7
1
1
Clergeot
28
4-13
2-2
5
2
12
McLean
33
2-5
0-0
7
4
4
Pierre
38
8-12
2-2
0
4
23
Wood
15
0-1
0-2
1
0
0
Cobb
13
2-6
0-0
1
1
4
Chatman
9
1-3
0-0
3
1
2
Holloway
5
1-2
0-0
3
1
2
Laurent
4
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
Totals
200
20-52
6-12
34
19
54
Percentages: FG .385, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Pierre 5-7, Clergeot 2-8, Diallo 1-3, Wood 0-1, Cobb 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Baptiste). Turnovers: 9 (Diallo 2, Pierre 2, Wood 2, Cobb, Laurent, McLean). Steals: 2 (McLean, Pierre). Technical Fouls: None.
Davidson
25
26
—
51
UMass
27
27
—
54
A—3,878 (9,493).
Comments