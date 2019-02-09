College Sports

UMass stuns Davidson, snaps Wildcats’ 5-game winning streak

February 09, 2019 04:43 PM

AMHERST, Mass.

Carl Pierre had a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as Massachusetts stunned Davidson 54-51 Saturday, snapping the Wildcats’ five-game losing streak.

Keon Clergeot had 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds left, for UMass (9-15, 2-9 Atlantic 10).

Jon Axel Gudmundsson led Davidson (17-6, 8-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Kellan Grady, who averaged 16 points for the Wildcats, scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Trailing 38-33 early in the second half, Davidson scored eight unanswered to lead 41-38 with 10 minutes, 18 seconds left. Following a Pierre 3-pointer that tied the score at 41, the Wildcats got layups from Luke Frampton and KiShawn Pritchett to push the margin to four.

UMass responded with a 10-4 run to retake the lead before a pair of Gudmundsson free throws evened the score at 51 with 1:20 left.

Worth mentioning

▪ UMass had a 36-27 rebounding edge, including 13 offensive rebounds that led to outscoring the Wildcats 10-0 on second-chance points.

▪ Davidson held the Minutemen to 38.5 percent shooting.

Up next

▪ Davidson is at Fordham Tuesday. UMass visits George Mason Wednesday.

UMASS 54, DAVIDSON 51

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

31

4-9

0-0

5

4

8

Frampton

28

3-5

0-0

4

3

7

Grady

39

1-10

1-2

5

1

4

Gudmundsson

40

6-12

5-7

6

0

17

Pritchett

31

2-3

3-6

3

2

7

Collins

22

3-4

0-0

1

0

8

Kovacevic

9

0-2

0-0

1

2

0

Totals

200

19-45

9-15

25

12

51

Percentages: FG .422, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Collins 2-2, Frampton 1-3, Grady 1-5, Kovacevic 0-1, Pritchett 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Brajkovic 2, Grady). Turnovers: 8 (Brajkovic 3, Grady 2, Frampton, Gudmundsson, Kovacevic). Steals: 3 (Collins, Frampton, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.

Umass

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Diallo

28

2-7

1-2

7

3

6

Baptiste

27

0-3

1-4

7

1

1

Clergeot

28

4-13

2-2

5

2

12

McLean

33

2-5

0-0

7

4

4

Pierre

38

8-12

2-2

0

4

23

Wood

15

0-1

0-2

1

0

0

Cobb

13

2-6

0-0

1

1

4

Chatman

9

1-3

0-0

3

1

2

Holloway

5

1-2

0-0

3

1

2

Laurent

4

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

Totals

200

20-52

6-12

34

19

54

Percentages: FG .385, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Pierre 5-7, Clergeot 2-8, Diallo 1-3, Wood 0-1, Cobb 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Baptiste). Turnovers: 9 (Diallo 2, Pierre 2, Wood 2, Cobb, Laurent, McLean). Steals: 2 (McLean, Pierre). Technical Fouls: None.

Davidson

25

26

51

UMass

27

27

54

A—3,878 (9,493).

